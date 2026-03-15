Silent Hill F wins Game of the Year at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards

Konami and Neobards Entertainment have another reason to celebrate. "Silent Hill F" has been named Game of the Year 2025 at the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards. The title, developed by Neobards Entertainment, prevailed against international competition in a purely user-based vote.

The latest installment in the Silent Hill series secured a total of three awards at the Japanese awards ceremony. In addition to the top prize of Game of the Year, the project received awards for Best Studio and Best Voice Acting. Since the Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards are based solely on fan voting, this result directly reflects the title's popularity in the Japanese market.

Commercial success and sales figures

The awards follow a strong market performance. Silent Hill F reached the mark of one million units sold It outsold the remake of "Silent Hill 2" and is thus considered the fastest-selling installment in the entire franchise history. Konami seems to have broadened its critical and commercial base with its strategy of revitalizing the IP through external developers like NeoBards.

The direct comparison with other heavyweights of 2025 is interesting. While "Clair Obscure Expedition 33" was considered one of the biggest favorites internationally, it only reached 14th place in the favor of Japanese players. This puts the role-playing game behind titles like "Death Stranding 2", "Ghost of Yotei", "Mario Kart World" and "Monster Hunter Wilds".Silent Hill F“ was able to maintain its position as a leader in this environment and reinforces the trend that Konami plans new releases within the series every year.

Silent Hill F raises the bar.

"Silent Hill F" is considered a commercial and critical success for Konami. The award from the Japanese community confirms the acceptance of the new setting. The annual release strategy ensures the series remains consistently relevant for players; however, the technical quality must be measured against the high sales figures of the current installment.

Konami is consistently continuing the series' realignment. With "Silent Hill Townfall," the next project is on the horizon, which – like the current hit title – breaks with the classic series setting. The game thus marks the next step in the strategy to broaden the brand's appeal through varying scenarios and external development studios.