Silent Hill f: Free Fatal Frame II crossover DLC is here

Konami has released the free collaboration DLC costume "Crimson Butterfly" for "Silent Hill f". The expansion is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

This means the crossover follows the March event in "Fatal Frame II Remake" (our review) now in the opposite direction. Players can dress the protagonist Hinako in the iconic outfit of Mio Amakura from Fatal Frame II.

Crossover of horror worlds

Those who own the main version of Silent Hill f and have installed the latest patch 1.20 can use the new outfit directly in the game. Activation is simple: just click a Hokora in the game menu. The DLC doesn't change anything in terms of gameplay; it's purely cosmetic. Nevertheless, the visual crossover of the two major Japanese horror franchises delivers a captivating atmosphere for fans.

Quick facts about the DLC

Konami releases free crossover DLC "Crimson Butterfly" for Silent Hill f.

The outfit dresses the protagonist Hinako in the style of Mio Amakura from Fatal Frame II REMAKE.

The content is purely cosmetic and offers no gameplay advantages or story content.

Playing requires the main game of Silent Hill f and the update to patch 1.20 or newer.

The costume is activated in the game via the menu at a Hokora.

Available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store).

The free costume is a nice, atmospheric extra for fans of both series, but aside from the new look, it offers no new gameplay content or story expansions. A nice bonus for collectors. Nothing more.

Does the traditional Fatal Frame design even fit into the dark world of Silent Hill f, or does the costume change ruin the painstakingly built survival horror atmosphere for you?