Silent Hill: The Short Message gets a $70 disc release

Konami and Limited Run Games are releasing "Silent Hill: The Short Message" as a physical disc version for a hefty $70. The previously free PS5 download is getting a Deluxe Edition from Limited Run Games. Pre-orders start this Friday, July 10, 2026.

This package is aimed purely at collectors who want to own the complete Silent Hill history. However, in terms of gameplay, the title remains exactly as it was at its free release. A bitter disappointment.

A free experiment becomes a full-price collector's item

Those looking for the digital version in the PlayStation Store will still find it there for free. And that's a good thing. The game offers just under two hours of buggy gameplay, frustrating chase scenes, and an extremely tedious story. Back then, it could be considered a failed, but at least free, experiment.

Now packaged Limited Run Games Exactly two hours on one disc. It also comes with a few art cards, a poster, an acrylic keychain, and a certificate of authenticity. That's it. 70 dollars for the worst-rated Silent Hill of all time is outrageous. A damn expensive joke.

For that money, you could almost get the fantastic remake of "Silent Hill 2". Anyone who buys this isn't buying quality gameplay, but rather plastic for their shelf. The warning stands: stay away, unless your collector's instinct overrides all reason.

There's absolutely no hype here. The physical version is pure profiteering from the community's nostalgia and collector's instinct. The game isn't improved by the disc.

Do you buy physical versions of games that you actually dislike, just to complete your collection?