Silent Hill: Townfall hires Anthony Scott Burns as soundtrack composer

Anthony Scott Burns, known as Pilotpriest, is responsible for the soundtrack of “Silent Hill: Townfall”, while the new track “Home” confirms the dark direction of the title planned for 2026.

This confirms that series veteran Akira Yamaoka is not responsible for the score of this installment. The newly released track "Home" features a heavy piano accompaniment and an ethereal atmosphere, stylistically reminiscent of classic motifs like "Promise" from "Silent Hill 2," but taking a distinct, darker direction.

Pilotpriest brings 30 years of experience

Behind the pseudonym Pilotpriest is the Canadian DJ, musician, and filmmaker Anthony Scott Burns. With a career spanning over 30 years and six albums released since 2012 (including the darkly electronic Trans), Burns brings the necessary experience to the psychological horror genre. In "Home," he eschews purely electronic gimmicks and instead uses the resonance of a piano to capture the bleakness of the fictional setting of St. Amelia.

"Silent Hill“ is being developed by Screen Burn Interactive and will be released in 2026 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Publisher Annapurna Interactive describes the project as their most ambitious game to date. According to director John McKellan, the game is conceived as a “love letter” to the series, but due to Screen Burn’s indie approach, it structurally differs from the remakes.

A new acoustic era for Silent Hill

Konami and Annapurna's decision not to use Yamaoka is, of course, always a risk. Silent Hill's music has been inextricably linked to industrial sounds and trip-hop influences. Burns' approach in "Home" seems more minimalist in comparison, focusing on atmospheric heaviness. However, "Silent Hill Townfall" doesn't aim to be a copy of the older installments, but rather to expand the franchise both sonically and in terms of gameplay through external talent and new perspectives.

The casting of Anthony Scott Burns underscores the experimental nature of "Silent Hill: Townfall." Anyone expecting a classic Silent Hill in the style of the remake of Part 2 will be disappointed—both audibly and visually. The reduced price and first-person perspective suggest a compact, atmospheric horror experience that prioritizes mood over spectacle. Technically, it remains to be seen how Screen Burn will utilize the Unreal Engine for the first-person immersion.