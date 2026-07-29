Silent Hill Townfall: New impressions of first-person perspective & CRTV

“Silent Hill: Townfall” will be released on September 24th for PlayStation 5 and PC, and for the first time moves the psychological horror of the franchise to a Scottish coastal village in the 1990s.

Developer Screenburn (formerly No Code) consistently relies on a first-person perspective, minimal user interface, and a multifunctional radio device called CRTV as the central gameplay element. The latest IGN preview provides new insights into this.

Alien isolation as a mechanical foundation

The development studio Screenburn brings direct experience from working on "Alien: Isolation." Director John McKellan transfers the principle of extreme vulnerability and enforced stealth playstyle to the Silent Hill universe. In "Silent Hill Townfall," combat is not an option for clearing areas, but rather a last resort.

The melee combat mechanics with wooden blocks feel sluggish and imprecise. A found revolver has extremely limited ammunition and its noise attracts all mutants in the vicinity. The gameplay forces the use of hiding places such as closets and sheds.

The CRTV monitor replaces the HUD and minimap.

The protagonist Simon Ordell's central tool is the so-called CRTV device. It serves simultaneously as a radio, homing device, puzzle tool, and stealth radar. The game completely dispenses with traditional quest logs or on-screen waypoints.

Navigation: Players must tune the CRTV to specific frequencies to receive short, distorted video clips of locations. The route must then be found by comparing these images with the surroundings and a physical map.

Players must tune the CRTV to specific frequencies to receive short, distorted video clips of locations. The route must then be found by comparing these images with the surroundings and a physical map. stealth: Mutants emit radio signals. Manually calibrating the CRTV allows you to mark enemy signals and track their patrol patterns through walls. However, with four or five signals simultaneously, keeping track of them on the frequency bar becomes noticeably fiddly.

Mutants emit radio signals. Manually calibrating the CRTV allows you to mark enemy signals and track their patrol patterns through walls. However, with four or five signals simultaneously, keeping track of them on the frequency bar becomes noticeably fiddly. Puzzle design: The device displays visual cues for environmental codes. In a pharmacy, players must adjust the color settings on the CRTV to obtain image fragments of objects that, without further explanation, reveal the combined title.

Scottish setting and psychological subtext

The setting is the fictional Scottish port city of St. Amelia in the 1990s. The series' signature fog is contextualized here by the outbreak of a mutation and the collapse of a close-knit community. American lead actor Simon Ordell finds himself stranded there with an IV drip, searching for a nurse named Zoe Ellis.

The puzzles are directly integrated into the narrative. Documents, calendar entries, and environmental clues reveal the characters' downfalls and the machinations of an organization called CEG. As with "Silent Hill f" or the "Silent Hill 2 Remake," Konami uses the franchise here as an anthology platform for locally grounded horror.

Silent Hill: Townfall abandons convenient modernizations like navigation arrows or fluid combat systems. The first-person perspective, combined with the CRTV's viewfinder system, creates an extremely high level of immersion, but demands constant attention from the player to details in the game world.

Those who can accept slight backtracking and clunky close combat as a design choice for maximum helplessness will get a well-thought-out analog horror experience on September 24th.