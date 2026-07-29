Silent Hill: Townfall – PS5 Pro features and PSSR 2 upscaling confirmed

Konami has revealed the technical details for "Silent Hill: Townfall" on the PS5 Pro, where the new series concept shines brightest. The horror adventure will be released on September 24, 2026, for PS5 and PC.

PS5 Pro players will be able to choose between two display modes at launch: a quality mode with 30 frames per second and a performance mode with up to 60 FPS.

Both modes utilize Sony's AI-powered PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) upscaling to scale the image to a higher target resolution. Ray tracing is used for light and shadow calculations in both the foggy streets and the Otherworld.

Developer Screen Burn uses a 2.35:1 aspect ratio for the backdrop of the fictional Scottish coastal town of St. Amelia. This results in black bars at the top and bottom on standard 16:9 screens, but at the same time reduces the number of pixels that need to be rendered natively on the graphics chip.

DualSense integration: Motion control meets haptics

The game utilizes the DualSense controller's input capabilities in two ways:

Haptic feedback: Fights, hits, and blocks convey noticeable resistance.

Fights, hits, and blocks convey noticeable resistance. Gyro sensors: The In-game device CRTV – a portable tube television for detecting signals – is calibrated to frequencies by physically rotating and tilting the controller.

The In-game device CRTV – a portable tube television for detecting signals – is calibrated to frequencies by physically rotating and tilting the controller. Targeting aid: The motion control can optionally be activated for fine-tuning when aiming with firearms.

The implementation uses the typical hardware formula of the current console generation. PSSR offloads ray tracing calculations from the GPU, while the 2.35:1 aspect ratio saves processing time – a well-known trick for more stable frame rates.

Those seeking a smooth 60 FPS should opt for Performance mode. Those wanting maximum detail and denser fog effects will have to settle for 30 FPS. The gyro's integration with the CRTV device is consistently implemented in terms of gameplay mechanics, utilizing the hardware's features beyond simply providing feedback.