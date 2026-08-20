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Silent Hill: Townfall showcases 19 minutes of gameplay: radio mechanics and the red hell

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Konami showcases 19 minutes of gameplay for Silent Hill: Townfall. All the information about the puzzles, the red Otherworld, and the CRTV mechanics is summarized below.

Silent Hill Townfall Xbox

Konami and Annapurna Interactive have surprisingly released a 19-minute gameplay video for "Silent Hill: Townfall". It shows puzzles, melee combat, and a red-glowing Otherworld.

Simon Ordell must return to a deserted town called St. Amelia. A mysterious voice implores him over the radio beacon: "Come back and finish what you started." Streets shrouded in fog, not a soul in sight, utter isolation.

The gameplay immediately demonstrates the feel of the new Silent Hill. Simon uses an old CRTV to tune frequencies and find clues. This isn't just a pretty addition, but the core mechanic. If you don't tinker, you'll get lost.

The search continues in Zoe Ellis's apartment. Power outage. A fuse box demands a prepaid power card. Next to it is an organ donation box with a combination lock. Between these items, Simon finds a photo of himself. Why does Zoe have this? No idea; the game keeps you guessing. That's exactly how horror should be.

Sneaking with a CRT monitor

The CRTV device It shows monsters through walls. You see the signal flicker before the creature sees you. Stealth is essential. If things go wrong, you're left with nothing but the wooden plank.

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Silent Hill Townfall Xbox
Silent Hill: Townfall relies on complete freedom of combat and deep DualSense haptics.

The close combat feels heavy and uncomfortable. No action-packed leaps, just pure survival. Simon strikes, the creature falls, but ammunition is scarce. Later in the video, he gets a revolver. Headshots land, but the bullets are never enough to take down all the disfigured creatures.

The red Otherworld

Screen Burn has also provided insights into the Otherworld. Forget the classic rusty look from previous installments. Developer Jon McKellan has bathed Hell in a deep, feverish red.

Fleshy creatures are everywhere. Anyone who doesn't want to fight has to use the radio as a distraction. Turn up the frequency, make noise, sneak past them. Even barricading doors helps. Locking them keeps the beasts at bay.

The game will be released on September 24th for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The next trailer will be shown on August 25th at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

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Thomas Kohn
20. August 2026 06: 17

I'm definitely buying this game. After all, it's coming out on disc!

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