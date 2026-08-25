Silent Hill: Townfall features a top-notch cast – including Terry O'Quinn and Jovan Adepo.

Konami is sending a star-studded cast into the Scottish mist. A new trailer from gamescom Opening Night Live reveals the English voice cast for "Silent Hill: Townfall" as well as concrete gameplay details.

Hollywood celebrities in the Scottish fog

Jovan Adepo takes on the role of protagonist Simon Ordell, who is sent to the remote coastal town of St. Amelia to set things right. Terry O'Quinn plays the mysterious Richard, who summons him back in the first place. Simon receives support from nurse Zoe, voiced by Kezia Burrows, whose voice reaches him via a portable TV. This is no cheap C-movie cast.

The portable TV set called CRTV It not only serves as a means of communication but also picks up unstable signals in the game world. "Silent Hill Townfall" is played entirely from a first-person perspective, relying on scarce resources, fast-paced combat, and skillful evasion from relentless monstrosities.

Not your typical third-person gameplay. Pure shock up close.

The top-notch voice cast and the clever use of the CRTV television lend the scenario noticeable depth. If the resource management and first-person perspective mesh as hoped, we're in for an intensely disturbing horror trip on September 24, 2026. The signs are promising.

Which feature of Townfall appeals to you more: the oppressive first-person perspective or the guessing game surrounding the mysterious CRTV radio?