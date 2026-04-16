SOL Shogunate: Developers reveal details about the game world and technology

Chaos Manufacturing has released the first concrete details about the game world of "SOL Shogunate", which is a mix of feudal Japanese aesthetics and hard sci-fi on the moon.

The development studio Chaos Manufacturing specifies the setting of “SOL Shogunate“and defines the “Sunrise Space Opera” through so-called Lunar Glass Cities – rotating habitat cylinders that simulate Earth’s gravity through centrifugal force. The game relies on a strict social segregation, which is reflected both in the architecture of the cities and in the technological equipment of the factions.”

Artificial habitats and social hierarchies

The game world is divided into cone-shaped cores dug deep into the lunar surface. These habitats utilize technological simulations of day-night cycles, weather, and seasons to meet the biological needs of their inhabitants.

Shin Edo: It is based on the feudal Edo period. The city serves as the power center of the Shogunate and is exclusively reserved for the elite and the samurai caste, including traditional architecture and tea ceremonies.

It is based on the feudal Edo period. The city serves as the power center of the Shogunate and is exclusively reserved for the elite and the samurai caste, including traditional architecture and tea ceremonies. Tenkyo: Inspired by 1980s Japan (Showa era). This metropolis is characterized by neon signs, pachinko parlors, and night markets, and functions as a commercial center.

Inspired by 1980s Japan (Showa era). This metropolis is characterized by neon signs, pachinko parlors, and night markets, and functions as a commercial center. Social stratification: In the lower levels of the cities, the working population struggles for survival under precarious conditions, while the elite controls the resources.

A central gameplay and story element is the unequal distribution of technology. The ruling samurai class has exclusive access to advanced genetic modification. This makes them physically superior and more resistant to radiation and the conditions of space.

The rest of the population relies on standardized cybernetic implants and rudimentary equipment. Outside the protected cities, the lunar surface is hostile to life, but it harbors wrecks and secret research facilities that serve as sources of "lost technology."

Factions and infrastructure on the moon

Economic and logistical power on the moon is concentrated in the hands of two factions: While the Tanoji clan controls the entire infrastructure via interplanetary transport, the space elevator and the Shinkansen rail system, the Kerasuma clan holds the monopoly on mining and central material processing.

Beyond these secure zones and transport routes, players use mechanical horses or monocycles to traverse the hostile surface, where military units and marauders hunt for valuable resources and lost technologies in rubble fields.

The setting of SOL Shogunate is thoroughly thought through. The use of rotational gravity in the Lunar Glass Cities is a classic hard science fiction element, cleverly interwoven with Japanese history.

The technological divide will be interesting for players: while the samurai are essentially "bio-tech warriors" thanks to genetic modifications, ordinary characters have to make do with cyberware. This offers potential for diverse playstyles and organic character development. The mention of mechanical mounts also suggests expansive, explorable open-world areas on the lunar surface.