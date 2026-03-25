Sonic Frontiers: Rating leak suggests Definitive Edition

The South Korean ratings board has rated "Sonic Frontiers" as a "Definitive Edition," all but confirming a new, comprehensive package for the open-zone racer. After the massive free updates of recent years, SEGA now seems to be sealing the deal and releasing the game in a final version.

History repeats itself: With Sonic Origins Plus, its existence was leaked through a premature age rating in South Korea, before SEGA could even show the logo.

The logical consequence of the update policy

The release of a Definitive Edition is now standard practice for modern Sonic titles. "Sonic Mania Plus" and "Sonic Origins Plus" have demonstrated SEGA's approach: first, the core game is released, followed by (often free) content updates, and finally, everything is bundled into a complete physical and digital edition.

"sonic frontiers“ has undergone a tremendous transformation since its launch in November 2022. With three major content updates, including new playable characters like Amy, Knuckles, and Tails, as well as the completely revamped finale in “The Final Horizon,” the game is now hardly comparable to the release version.

What players can expect from the new edition

Looking at past "Plus" versions, there are usually two scenarios for this release:

The all-in-one package: All previous DLCs and the three major content updates are included directly on the disc/cartridge. This is especially relevant for collectors who want the complete experience without massive day-one downloads.

All previous DLCs and the three major content updates are included directly on the disc/cartridge. This is especially relevant for collectors who want the complete experience without massive day-one downloads. Exclusive bonus content: Both Mania and Origins received exclusive new playable characters or modes with their remasters. It's quite possible that SEGA will add a few more new challenges or cosmetic items to the Definitive Edition to entice owners of the original to upgrade.

Movement in "Sonic Frontiers" was hotly debated at launch, but patches steadily improved its precision. A Definitive Edition offers SEGA the chance to present the game in the state many critics felt was missing in 2022 – technically more polished and with significantly expanded content.

For fans who have ignored "Sonic Frontiers" so far, this will be the definitive entry point. The over 4,5 million units sold demonstrate that the open-zone concept worked. Whether owners of the original should shell out money again depends on whether SEGA offers an affordable DLC upgrade path, similar to what they did with Sonic Mania Plus. I don't expect any revolutionary innovations, but as a fitting conclusion to the Frontiers era, this move makes perfect sense.

What would the Definitive Edition need to offer to make you return to the Starfall Islands – are new costumes enough, or is additional story content needed?