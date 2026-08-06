Sony is building a global advertising infrastructure for PlayStation

Sony is recruiting executives for a new global advertising organization within the PlayStation ecosystem. Job postings from July 2026 indicate the development of in-house ad tech and sales structures for programmatic, CTV, and in-game monetization.

SIE Media Solutions and the job profiles

Sony Interactive Entertainment is filling key positions for its "SIE Media Solutions" team at its San Mateo, London, and Tokyo locations. Among other roles, they are seeking a Global Director for Client Partnerships to manage global advertising strategies across programmatic advertising, CTV, and FAST streaming.

Simultaneously, the Director for Ad Operations and Technology position in San Mateo requires building a global ad-serving and targeting ecosystem, including data activation. Sony is not establishing a local testing department. This is preparation for global scaling.

Three failed attempts in PlayStation history

Sony's attempt to monetize playtime through advertising clients is its fourth since 2008. Back then, the company failed with dynamic in-game advertising on the PlayStation 3 and with the commercial exploitation of the virtual world PlayStation Home.

A marketplace system for game advertising, developed in 2022, also failed to become a sustainable source of revenue. Monetization models have so far relied primarily on hardware sales and PlayStation Plus subscriptions. That's no longer enough.

Economic pressure and competitive comparison

Rising development costs and stagnant user growth for subscription services are forcing console manufacturers to take action. Microsoft is cutting jobs in the Xbox segment and expanding its advertising networks, while Electronic Arts is using advertising revenue to cover production costs. fordert.

Industry analyses by eMarketer show that gaming in the US generates roughly the same screen time as social video, but will only account for around 2,4 percent of digital advertising spending by 2026. The new advertising division aims to close this gap. The market is demanding new revenue models.

For gamers, this infrastructure development will mean a greater presence of advertising formats in the system menu and on the PSN network in the medium term. The crucial question is whether Sony restricts the ads to menu areas or integrates them directly into games. The technology is being built. The rollout will follow.