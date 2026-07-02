Sony seals the disc era: Factory redesign makes a U-turn impossible

Sony is irreversibly pulling the plug on disc production in Europe. The conversion of the factory in Thalgau, Austria, is already in full swing, meaning that the company cannot back down from its planned disc shutdown in 2028.

Headlights instead of video games

The long-established factory in Thalgau has been preparing for months for the end of physical media. Currently, around 600.000 discs roll off the production line there daily, half of which are PlayStation games. This share will decrease by 2028. according to the plant management to shrink to a meager ten percent. That's a drastic drop.

The plant is not closing, but is undergoing a complete €30 million upgrade. The machines will soon be producing optical microlenses, which are used, for example, in car turn signals. Some employees have already been reassigned from disc production and trained on the new technology. The halls are being physically modified. Dismantling the production lines is out of the question.

Why this caught us completely off guard

For us gamers and collectors, this is a devastating blow. Sony is completely ignoring the community's vocal protests. The company has already made its decision internally, and creates a fait accompli, while we are still discussing the value of game boxes on the shelf.

This multi-million euro investment in Austria dashes any hope of a change of heart. Once the pressing plants are scrapped or sold, there's no going back. For us, this means the certain end of the used market and the loss of any price control. We will be completely tied to the digital store.

The romance of physical collecting is dying a purely economic death. The redevelopment in Thalgau shows that far-reaching decisions made behind the scenes are irreversible. All that remains for us is to use the time we have left with discs.

Are you now specifically buying only retail versions to enjoy the remaining years, or have you already completely switched your habits to digital downloads?