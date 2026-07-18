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Sony DualSense Edge: PS5 Pro Controller radically reduced

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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dualsense edge controller

The Sony DualSense Edge controller for PS5 is reduced to €164,99 at MediaMarkt & Saturn. Is the white Pro controller worth it at this price?

Sony has reduced the price of the DualSense Edge controller at MediaMarkt and Saturn to €164,99. That's a seriously good deal for the PS5's premium controller. However, the offer currently only applies to the white version of the Pro Controller.

Those accustomed to the standard version will finally get the upgrades here that make all the difference in shooters and action games. The stick modules are completely interchangeable. A huge plus if you want to prevent the dreaded stick drift. Sony usually charges a premium for this. Not now.

Maximum adaptability for heavy-duty use

The hardware delivers exactly what competitive players demand. The trigger lengths for L2 and R2 can be physically shortened via sliders. This saves milliseconds in a duel. The two back buttons are freely assignable, with the choice between levers or semi-circular buttons.

In addition, there are software features directly on the console. Stick sensitivity, dead zones, and vibration intensity are fully configurable. Multiple profiles can be saved and switched between instantly during a match using the Fn key. The braided USB-C cable also locks securely into the housing. No more accidental disconnections during the final.

DualSense® Edge Wireless Controller – white

Includes braided USB cable, 2 embroidery caps, 2 embroidery caps, 2 backspace buttons, 2 backspace buttons, connector housing, protective case, and instruction manual.

219,99 EUR164,99 EURGet it now

The price of just under €165 is a real bargain for the package offered. Anyone who was already considering the upgrade and doesn't mind the color white should grab it now. This premium product won't be cheaper again anytime soon.

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How important are interchangeable stick modules and paddles to you on the PS5, or is the regular DualSense perfectly sufficient?

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