Sony declares the drive superfluous – price advantage as an argument.

Sony will discontinue production of physical media for the PlayStation in January 2028, justifying the move with the price gap compared to the PC market. The removal of the disc drive will eliminate the used market and shift pricing control entirely to the PlayStation Store.
At the recent investor conference for the first quarter of 2026, CFO Lin Tao nipped any debate about the end of physical media in the bud. The customer reaction is well-known. The plan It still stands.
The argument of relative savings
When Goldman Sachs analyst Minami Hase asked whether the console would lose its distinction from the PC without a drive, the management calmly brushed it off. “We don’t feel that the disc is the factor to differentiate from the PC”Tao commented on the move, saying that using discs as a differentiating factor was a misconception. Instead, the company is focusing on "curated content," a "stable gaming environment," and lower purchase costs compared to high-end PCs.
That argument is flawed. PCs have used purely digital distribution for years. However, Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and independent key resellers compete directly for PC games. Consoles don't offer this kind of competition. Removing the disc drive locks the user into a single store.
Referring to relative purchase costs downplays the true price development of the hardware. A PS5 with a disc drive currently costs €649,99 in Europe. The Digital Edition comes in at €599,99. The top-of-the-line PS5 Pro is priced at €899,99. The price difference compared to a high-performance computer still exists, but it is shrinking.
The hardware market is becoming more expensive across all platforms at the same time. Microsoft is charging a certain price for the Xbox Series X with a disc drive. now 799 EURHigh-performance PCs continue to command significantly higher prices. Sony exploits this gap, selling the removal of hardware features as an economic necessity while prices for end customers rise. The argument holds water on paper. Nevertheless, the user's options are diminishing.
The removal of the disc drive doesn't make the PlayStation a PC, but rather contributes to a digital monoculture. Sony saves on production costs, prevents the used market, and points customers to even more expensive PC hardware. If you want to be cheaper than a high-end PC, you don't need to be customer-friendly. It's enough to simply cost less.
I bought 340 digital games whenever they were cheap in the store. I spent a total of €2800, which is a saving of €3400.
An outrageous act that will be avenged.
Do you say that to your landlord when you receive your utility bill? Do you also throw it at the gas station attendant after paying the next exorbitant price at the pump? Or at the cashier before you bring home your essential groceries?
I hope so.
Because that's exactly what it is. The result of causality. What we've chosen in recent years, to which we've repeatedly said yes and amen, nodding and applauding. And suddenly, a company that has guaranteed your favorite hobby for decades, that weighs business profitability based on the prevailing facts and, imagine this, thinks and acts entrepreneurially from their perspective, is the bad guy.
This is so short-sighted, absurd, and tragic at the same time; from a social perspective, one is truly speechless.
Depending on how many games you buy per year, the overall price difference, let's say compared to the Steam Machine, which aims to be something similar, varies. While you can regularly buy games on Steam during sales, and they become cheaper over time, with Sony you'll almost certainly pay full price after a few years. After one or two years, the Steam Machine is cheaper overall than any PlayStation.