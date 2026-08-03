Sony declares the drive superfluous – price advantage as an argument.

Sony will discontinue production of physical media for the PlayStation in January 2028, justifying the move with the price gap compared to the PC market. The removal of the disc drive will eliminate the used market and shift pricing control entirely to the PlayStation Store.

At the recent investor conference for the first quarter of 2026, CFO Lin Tao nipped any debate about the end of physical media in the bud. The customer reaction is well-known. The plan It still stands.

The argument of relative savings

When Goldman Sachs analyst Minami Hase asked whether the console would lose its distinction from the PC without a drive, the management calmly brushed it off. “We don’t feel that the disc is the factor to differentiate from the PC”Tao commented on the move, saying that using discs as a differentiating factor was a misconception. Instead, the company is focusing on "curated content," a "stable gaming environment," and lower purchase costs compared to high-end PCs.

That argument is flawed. PCs have used purely digital distribution for years. However, Steam, Epic Games, GOG, and independent key resellers compete directly for PC games. Consoles don't offer this kind of competition. Removing the disc drive locks the user into a single store.

Referring to relative purchase costs downplays the true price development of the hardware. A PS5 with a disc drive currently costs €649,99 in Europe. The Digital Edition comes in at €599,99. The top-of-the-line PS5 Pro is priced at €899,99. The price difference compared to a high-performance computer still exists, but it is shrinking.

The hardware market is becoming more expensive across all platforms at the same time. Microsoft is charging a certain price for the Xbox Series X with a disc drive. now 799 EURHigh-performance PCs continue to command significantly higher prices. Sony exploits this gap, selling the removal of hardware features as an economic necessity while prices for end customers rise. The argument holds water on paper. Nevertheless, the user's options are diminishing.

The removal of the disc drive doesn't make the PlayStation a PC, but rather contributes to a digital monoculture. Sony saves on production costs, prevents the used market, and points customers to even more expensive PC hardware. If you want to be cheaper than a high-end PC, you don't need to be customer-friendly. It's enough to simply cost less.