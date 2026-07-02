Sony's radio silence after the disc phase-out: GTA 6 paved the way for the digital mandate.

Sony will cease production of physical games in 2028 and, following the announcement, will cut off communication on all social media channels. This digital withdrawal comes immediately after confirming a development that has been evident in the company's financial reports for months.

The silence after the break

The main channel on X broadcast the message, then came the shock. Neither the regular PlayStation Plus announcements Fresh trailer footage for upcoming licensed projects has been shared on the company's own platforms. Who wants to make a positive announcement and then have to delete it from the internet for three days?

YouTube has been at a standstill for twenty-four hours, while the comment sections on Instagram are being flooded with unfiltered comments from its own users. Management is employing a familiar tactic from the shutdown of Bluepoint Games earlier this year. Back then, the silence lasted exactly seventy-two hours. This time, that timeframe won't be enough.

The timing of the announcement was chosen with the utmost precision. July 1st marks the beginning of the new quarter. The figures for the previous three months are secure, and the share price is protected for the moment.

The industry tested this scenario beforehand. "GTA 6" almost certainly served as an exclusive test balloon to gauge consumer acceptance of purely digital releases. The Rockstar epic was ultimately forgiven for this. The experiment was a success. Sony is now drawing conclusions from the data.

The distribution figures

The logic behind this move is undeniable. Eliminating pressing plants, global logistics chains, and physical intermediaries massively increases the profit margin per unit sold. At the same time, the used market will disappear completely from the PlayStation ecosystem starting in 2028. From that date, the platform owner will have an absolute monopoly on pricing in its own store, and the troublesome competition from retailers will cease to exist. That is the ultimate goal.

For the end consumer, this change means the end of price control by the market, albeit entirely self-inflicted, as in my current comment As explained, bargains on release day will soon be a thing of the past.