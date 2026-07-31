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Sony sticks to disc demise despite protests: Plastic is dying, prices remain the same

Niklas Profile 2026
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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Despite boycott calls, Sony is sticking to its plan to phase out discs by 2028. CFO Lin Tao confirms the shift to a purely digital platform. All the details from the Q&A.

Playstation Disc Crush

Despite ongoing user protests, Sony is sticking to its plan to completely phase out physical media by 2028. While the community is planning boycotts, the company's management cites market trends and the need to align with the PC sector.

Plastic sleeves with paper codes instead of Blu-rays

Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao clarified during the recent Q&A session for the quarterly report that the exit from the disc business is proceeding as planned. New content for the PlayStation platform will be released exclusively digitally starting in 2028. For traditional retailers, this means a switch to sales cards with download codes. North American retailers are already testing this model.

The company justifies the move with changing consumer behavior across all entertainment sectors. The disc is losing its relevance, a fact underscored by the 82% digital share of sales. according to the annual reportThe PC market made this move over ten years ago. Sony is now finally following suit, pointing to the remaining hardware advantages: a closed ecosystem, stable system environments, and lower acquisition costs compared to high-end PCs.

A gentle farewell to the drive

Lin Tao countered the criticism from the player base with the usual rhetoric from corporate headquarters. When questioned by investors during the Q&A segment of the quarterly report, the CFO commented on the process as follows:

“We put in a lot of thought and time, and we cautiously considered this, and we came to this conclusion, and we're going to cautiously move this forward…”

Management acknowledges that physical media is associated with nostalgia. This doesn't change the decision. Meanwhile, resistance from the community continues to grow. A release is planned for August. One-week boycott of the PlayStation Network The criticism focuses on the remaining restructuring measures, in addition to the discontinuation of discs: the closure of development studios, the focus on live-service titles, and the dormant archive of classic brands.

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A boycott in August won't change any corporate decisions for 2028. Sony is eliminating production and logistics costs for Blu-rays but retains full price control in its own digital store. Players lose access to the used market, the ability to resell, and ownership of their titles. For the manufacturer, exchanging physical discs for mere licensing rights is simply a matter of business. And it works out. For Sony.

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OmniGamer
31. July 2026 11: 49

Bevor wieder die Facebook Leute hier 100 Kommentare hinterlassen, liebes @playfront könnt ihr es vielleicht ändern oder anpassen, dass entweder man gemeinsam kommunizieren kann oder falls das nicht geht, dass man es so kennzeichnet, dass es ein Facebook ist.
Weil am Ende sehen die FB Leute die Antworten der Webseite und man antwortet/diskutiert mit der WAND sozusagen.
Ich würde die FB Kommentare komplett auf der Webseite deaktivieren aber so wie es gerade ist, ist es suboptimal

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