Sony INZONE M10S II: High-end OLED TV with 540 Hz announced for €1.399

Sony is expanding its INZONE portfolio with the M10S II gaming monitor, which, with its 540Hz OLED panel and extremely low latency, is primarily aimed at the e-sports market. While the monitor will be released in June 2026 for around €1.399, the open-back INZONE H6 Air headset will be available in stores as early as April for approximately €200.

The Sony INZONE The M10S II represents the technological pinnacle of the brand. Its 27-inch display boasts QHD resolution and a 540 Hz refresh rate. Combined with the OLED-typical response time of 0,02 ms (GtG), the device is meticulously designed to minimize input lag and motion blur.

For professional tournament scenarios, Sony has integrated a special mode that scales the image to the 24,5-inch screen size common in esports. Additionally, the panel features a "Super Anti-Glare" coating to prevent distracting reflections in bright gaming environments.

INZONE H6 Air: Focus on natural sound

Alongside the monitor, Sony is launching its first open-back headset, the H6 Air. Weighing in at 199 grams, it's the lightest model in the series. The open design is intended to provide a wider soundstage and a more natural perception of one's own voice – a deliberate counterpoint to the strong passive noise isolation of closed-back systems. A USB dongle allows the use of custom audio profiles on PC, while a PlayStation Studios EQ profile is optimized for cinematic RPGs.

Who would benefit from this hardware?

From a technical standpoint, there's a significant gap between the M10S II's performance and current console hardware. While the monitor delivers 540 Hz, the PlayStation 5 is limited to a maximum of 120 Hz. Therefore, anyone using the monitor exclusively with the console is only utilizing around 22% of the possible refresh rate.

PC gamers: Here you get a high-end device that competes with the ASUS ROG Swift series, but offers the advantage of OLED color reproduction over classic TN panels with high refresh rates.

Here you get a high-end device that competes with the ASUS ROG Swift series, but offers the advantage of OLED color reproduction over classic TN panels with high refresh rates. Console players: For PS5 users only, the monitor remains an expensive overkill. Models like the older INZONE M9 (4K/144Hz) or the M10S (predecessor) offer better value for money, as the console simply cannot handle 540Hz.

Availability and prices

INZONE H6 Air: Release in April 2026, RRP approx. 199 Euros.

Release in April 2026, RRP approx. 199 Euros. INZONE M10S II: Release in June 2026, RRP approx. 1.399 Euros.

With its INZONE series, Sony is solidifying its presence in the PC sector. The M10S II is a pure performance tool for competitive PC gamers (Valorant, Counter-Strike 2) for whom milliseconds are crucial. PS5 owners are paying for features their console can't fully utilize. The H6 Air, on the other hand, offers real added value thanks to its open design for gamers who prioritize a comfortable fit and spatial awareness over pure isolation.