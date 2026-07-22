Sony could make PS5 discs the universal hardware hurdle for the PS6.

According to insider reports, Sony is overhauling its internal download system so thoroughly that physical PS5 discs could also serve as the base medium for the PlayStation 6 in the future. This would eliminate the need for separate disc pressings for the next console generation.

The Smart Delivery principle, PlayStation style

The technical approach behind this model is based on modularized data streaming. A Blu-ray disc no longer serves as a full-fledged installation medium, but only as a physical license key and data framework. As soon as the disc is inserted into the drive of a PS5, PS5 Pro, or PS6, the system automatically retrieves the specific hardware assets from the PlayStation Network. There is no longer a need for separate PS5 and PS6 cases in stores.

This saves on pressing costs. And it ends the chaos of different disc versions on the shelf. It's unclear whether the PS6 will have a disc drive. Sony hasn't commented on this yet. Instead, the company is focusing on... Disc-in-a-Box option, where the player only purchases a voucher code.

The catch with the universal disc

This model is not a commitment to preserving physical media. It's the creeping transition to a purely digital future. If the disc only contains truncated data, the storage medium loses its core function as a self-contained archiving medium. Without a server connection to Sony's infrastructure, the game remains unusable on a PS6. Sony is thus building a strict DRM system. Anyone without an internet connection will be out of luck in the future.

As logical as the technical logic may seem from a logistics perspective, it strongly contradicts Sony's current pricing policy. A universal disc system would eliminate an additional revenue stream. Sony would have to voluntarily forgo the double monetization of the same title. This doesn't align with the Japanese company's current margin strategy.

A universal disc system would be a real boon for gamers, offering a welcome escape from the jungle of different versions. But reality paints a different picture. For users, this middle ground means losing independence from online servers, while Sony secures its profit margin in the digital store. Technically feasible, but economically unlikely. The purely digital console remains the primary goal.