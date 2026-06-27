Sony deletes 551 purchased movies from PlayStation accounts

On September 1, 2026, Sony will permanently remove a total of 551 films and series from the provider StudioCanal from its customers' digital PSN accounts. Anyone who has purchased classics like Terminator 2 or Total Recall on their console will lose all access to them.

The bitter reality of licensing

The news hit social media like a bombshell after users began sharing official emails from the PlayStation Store. Hundreds of titles are affected, including blockbusters, cult films, and entire TV series seasons. Sony is taking a hard line against old agreements and deleting the content directly from customers' video libraries. There will be no compensation or refund for affected players. Money gone, movie gone.

For us gamers, this incident once again highlights the ugliest side of the purely digital market. When we click the "Buy" button, we don't acquire ownership, but merely a temporary license to use the content. If the contract between the platform operator and the rights holder expires, you, the customer, are left empty-handed. This was already the case a few years ago with Discovery content on PlayStation, and now it's happening again on a massive scale. Pure uncertainty.

PREVIOUSLY PURCHASED

$7.535B 2025 profit, but Sony are quite happy to shaft their customers, given half the chance. pic.twitter.com/2QVpSJ7e9D — somatyk (@somatyk) June 25, 2026

While the problem currently concerns films, the underlying structure is exactly the same for digital games. Anyone who owns a PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive is completely at the mercy of the corporations' decisions. Digital purchases are gambles on the future. And thousands of film fans have now spectacularly lost that gamble.

This move is a devastating blow to the community's trust in digital storefronts. Sony is pushing this through without any apology, hiding behind bureaucratic clauses about expiring contracts. The message to us buyers is catastrophic: your digital collection doesn't belong to you.