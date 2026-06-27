Sony deletes 551 purchased movies from PlayStation accounts

On September 1, 2026, Sony will permanently remove a total of 551 films and series from the provider StudioCanal from its customers' digital PSN accounts. Anyone who has purchased classics like Terminator 2 or Total Recall on their console will lose all access to them.
The bitter reality of licensing
The news hit social media like a bombshell after users began sharing official emails from the PlayStation Store. Hundreds of titles are affected, including blockbusters, cult films, and entire TV series seasons. Sony is taking a hard line against old agreements and deleting the content directly from customers' video libraries. There will be no compensation or refund for affected players. Money gone, movie gone.
For us gamers, this incident once again highlights the ugliest side of the purely digital market. When we click the "Buy" button, we don't acquire ownership, but merely a temporary license to use the content. If the contract between the platform operator and the rights holder expires, you, the customer, are left empty-handed. This was already the case a few years ago with Discovery content on PlayStation, and now it's happening again on a massive scale. Pure uncertainty.
While the problem currently concerns films, the underlying structure is exactly the same for digital games. Anyone who owns a PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive is completely at the mercy of the corporations' decisions. Digital purchases are gambles on the future. And thousands of film fans have now spectacularly lost that gamble.
This move is a devastating blow to the community's trust in digital storefronts. Sony is pushing this through without any apology, hiding behind bureaucratic clauses about expiring contracts. The message to us buyers is catastrophic: your digital collection doesn't belong to you.
So much for the "Digital Only" topic.
Your own fault.
Who still buys movies with their PSN account in the age of Prime, Netflix, Disney, etc.? 🙂
That's exactly what I thought.
That's why it's always good to have the disc 🤷 nothing can replace a physical medium.
Thum Glück: I never buy digital games or movies.
Luckily, everyone is increasingly finding digital technology great💆🏻♀️💆🏻♀️💆🏻♀️.
Now we'll see how things will go later... 🤮
Before apocalyptic end-times moods, dangerous half-truths, and torch-wielding mobilization are spread in the comment sections again in 3, 2, 1, one should think carefully about how sensible and sustainable it actually was to secure a license for a blockbuster movie on a gaming platform and hope that some complete idiot in a love triangle won't pull the plug one day.
That almost sounds like you meant me, so I have to respond 😀
People will only truly understand the value of their digital license library when this kind of thing happens more frequently and with video games.
#foreverphysical
No 👀 You're one of the few exceptions with the ability to argue valid points among people with whom one can actually have a reasonable conversation. I think one should differentiate here between a digital game library and digitally acquired video content on a platform that was primarily designed for gaming.
@Lukas describes it well here: platform operators & rights holders. I believe there's a different weighting at play between films on gaming platforms and games on gaming platforms, and if one day the rights holder of a game purchased on disc no longer wants to deal with us, then some kind of recovery fee will also be charged when inserting the disc. I see no advantage or disadvantage to digital gaming compared to gaming on disc. If they want to get us,
Then they'll get us.
A recovery fee for physical media would have to require an online requirement. Online requirements already exist, but they only apply to a few games, mostly multiplayer (I'm not aware of any single-player games that do). There are already quite a few older games where, for example, music licenses have expired, and they're therefore no longer available in online stores. In those cases, only physical media works. If a general online requirement were introduced, I wouldn't need physical media anymore, because that's precisely one of its major advantages. I can't and don't want to imagine it.
Yes, that's a real bummer! When I think about it, how cheated I would feel if I'd had to wait for a day-one release via patch for the latest great games on disc... you completely miss out on the advantages and enjoyment of the physical medium. And again, if they want to get us, they'll get us. In the future, games will simply require an online connection, or they'll come up with some other trick. I think that was one of the main reasons, among others, for me to expand my huge library with mostly digital content.
My setup is probably about 70/30 digital/physical.
Like you said, they've got us no matter what they do, it'll be wrong. Nevertheless, I would wish that Sony would firstly inform customers transparently, ideally before they even purchase the films, and secondly, at least try to mitigate the damage, for example, by offering a refund. It doesn't have to be the full amount, but at least half.
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