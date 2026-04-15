Sony's logic: A more expensive PS5 sells better as long as it's announced beforehand.

The announced price increase for the PS5 on April 2, 2026, led to the highest sales figures of the current calendar year last week. Since Sony communicated the price hike as early as March 27, US consumers took advantage of the short window of opportunity to purchase the hardware at the old price.

According to recent data from Circana analyst Mat Piscatella, the PlayStation 5 reached its highest annual performance to date in the week ending April 4, 2026 – both in terms of units sold and revenue generated. The momentum was so significant that total spending on video game hardware in the US nearly doubled compared to the same week the previous year.

This peak, however, is not a sign of organic market strength, but rather a pure windfall effect. Those who were already planning to buy a console brought it forward due to the price increase. Since April 2nd, even the cheapest model, the PS5 Digital Edition, costs a hefty $599,99.

Economic factors and a comparison to the PS4 era

Sony justifies This move was prompted by increased material costs, particularly for memory chips, and general economic headwinds. Nevertheless, the price development of this console generation remains remarkable: The Digital Edition is now $200 more expensive than at its launch almost six years ago.

Unsurprisingly, US weekly unit and $ sales of PlayStation 5 hardware reached 2026 highs during the week ending April 4th, as price increases loomed.US spending on video game hardware for the week nearly doubled when compared to the same week a year ago.Source: Circana Retail Tracking Service — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) 2026-04-14T12:21:16.462Z

In direct comparison with the previous platform, the dead end of the current pricing policy becomes apparent:

PlayStation 4: At a comparable point in its life cycle, it was sometimes available for $299,99.

At a comparable point in its life cycle, it was sometimes available for $299,99. PlayStation 5: By raising prices instead of offering the usual discount, they are setting new standards that are unwelcome to players.

Without the draw of a title like "GTA 6," it will become increasingly difficult for Sony to maintain the PS4's sales pace, as the console simply remains too expensive for the mass market. Industry experts believe the current generation... economically, it was even burned up..

The brief sales spree is over; what remains is hardware that, six years after its release, is more expensive than on day one. For buyers, this means: the era of the "budget console" is officially over. Anyone who doesn't already own a PS5 should look out for specific bundles or the release of... GTA 6 Wait, as Sony is unlikely to lower the price outside of promotional campaigns. Sony's hardware profit margin now clearly outweighs market penetration.