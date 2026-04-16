Sony patent: Deformable controller surface replaces classic buttons

Sony is working on a controller concept in which a flexible grid structure replaces conventional buttons and enables haptic feedback through physical deformation such as twisting, pulling or pressing.

The patent for a "Manipulating Device" breaks with the rigid structure of current gamepads. Instead of fixed plastic buttons, the concept uses a grid structure of nodes and connecting waves covered with a deformable, fabric-like material. Players can not only press this surface but also actively deform it to intuitively control complex game mechanics.

Mechanics instead of electronics

The core of the patent is the departure from binary input methods. The lattice structure enables movements in multiple degrees of freedom:

Deformation: The nodes can be pulled, pushed, twisted, or squeezed.

The nodes can be pulled, pushed, twisted, or squeezed. Simulated physics: Through the mechanical connection of the internal shafts, the device can generate resistances to physically simulate weight, friction, or impacts.

Through the mechanical connection of the internal shafts, the device can generate resistances to physically simulate weight, friction, or impacts. Dynamic forms: One example mentioned in the patent describes pulling a protrusion out of the surface to create a volcano in the game, which is then made to erupt by a rotating motion.

Sony argues in the patent that the evolution of controllers has stagnated with regard to buttons. While adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in the DualSense controller While the vibrations have been refined, the input itself has remained largely one-dimensional. The new design aims to make the controller an "extension of the body" by mirroring movements such as drawing a bow or grasping objects not only visually, but also through the actual deformation of the input device.

Interactive geometry: The sketch illustrates the transition from a flat surface to a three-dimensional shape.

Innovation with hurdles

Technically, the approach is reminiscent of a further development of "soft robotics." For gamers, this would mean that the layout of a controller is no longer static. A shooter could offer different haptic anchor points than a racing game.

Historically, however, such patents should be treated with caution. Sony regularly experiments with exotic concepts – from temperature-controlled controllers to VR bananas. The biggest challenge with this grid design is likely the durability of the surface material and the precision of the mechanics. In the competitive scene, where milliseconds and defined pressure points count, a spongy, deformable material could be met with resistance.

The patent clearly shows that Sony views the DualSense only as an interim step. The vision is moving away from "pressing" and towards "interacting" with matter. For immersion enthusiasts, this would be a quantum leap, but I'm pessimistic about its mass-market appeal: Mechanical grids under fabric are susceptible to wear and tear and dirt. It's more likely that aspects of this kinematics will end up in future VR controllers rather than replacing the standard PS6 DualSense.