Sony is planning a new State of Play – Wolverine and surprises on the way?

According to reliable sources, Sony is planning its next State of Play within the next seven weeks, meaning the publisher will once again use May as a showcase for its upcoming highlights.

Sony is apparently sticking to its established rhythm and will be making its own mark before the big Summer Game Fest on June 5th and the Xbox Showcase on June 7th. This strategically positions PlayStation to draw players' attention early to its own lineup for the second half of 2026 and beyond.

The well-known insider Nate the Hate confirmedSony has announced that a livestream is planned "well before June." Historically, this isn't surprising: since 2019, almost all major PlayStation spring events have taken place in May. A short video outlining Sony's future plans is expected to follow directly after the show, suggesting clear communication of the roadmap.

Should be well before that based on what I've heard — but haven't confirmed the date yet. - NateTheHate2 (@ NateTheHate2) April 8, 2026

After a relatively quiet start to the year, Sony now needs to deliver, especially since the competition has already unleashed some serious competition for June. In the coming weeks, we'll finally get concrete details about the titles, some of which have been on our wish list for years.

What we can expect at the State of Play:

Marvel's Wolverine: The release date is on September 15, 2026 It's already confirmed. Since Insomniac Games has promised new material for the spring, a detailed gameplay deep dive is almost guaranteed. This will reveal how the combat system differs from the Spider-Man games – we expect a significantly tougher approach.

The release date is on It's already confirmed. Since Insomniac Games has promised new material for the spring, a detailed gameplay deep dive is almost guaranteed. This will reveal how the combat system differs from the Spider-Man games – we expect a significantly tougher approach. Santa Monica's new project: Rumors are swirling that Cory Barlog (God of War) will finally unveil his new game. According to insiders, the reveal is expected in the first half of 2026 – the State of Play would be the perfect stage.

Rumors are swirling that Cory Barlog (God of War) will finally unveil his new game. According to insiders, the reveal is expected in the first half of 2026 – the State of Play would be the perfect stage. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls: The fighting game from Arc System Works will be released on August 6, 2026 . Expect a final character trailer or information about the beta here.

The fighting game from Arc System Works will be released on . Expect a final character trailer or information about the beta here. Third-party highlights: Capcom Onimusha: Way of the Sword and the extremely fluid-looking Phantom Blade Zero (Release date: September 9, 2026) are strong candidates for new trailers.

It is important to understand that Sony is a State of Play and is not planning a full-fledged "PlayStation Showcase." The focus is likely to be on targeted updates and gameplay footage for existing titles rather than a two-hour extravaganza of completely new IP announcements. Nevertheless, the date carries significant weight: With the Wolverine release in September and the Rumors about Santa Monica Studio Sony needs this moment to maintain momentum against the strong Xbox presence in June.

Naughty Dog's sci-fi project "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," however, will likely be absent – ​​reports from Jason Schreier and other insiders suggest that a release before 2027 is unrealistic. So, anyone hoping for Joel and Ellie's heirs in space will probably have to wait a while longer.

The show will be solid, but probably not revolutionary. The focus is clearly on securing a strong summer and fall release schedule with "Marvel's Wolverine" and "Phantom Blade Zero." However, if Cory Barlog does indeed showcase his new project, the event could become a must-see for every PS5 owner.

Which game does Sony absolutely have to show for the State of Play to be a success for you?