PlayStation Disc Off: Analysts now explain why the protest is doomed to failure

Sony will end the distribution of physical games for the PlayStation in January 2028, thus initiating the forced transition to a purely digital ecosystem. We have already discussed this development extensively in our previous articles. explained, now official market analyses underscore the irreversibility of this step.

According to industry analysts, ongoing boycott calls and cancellations of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by the community will have no economic effect on this decision.

Profit margins force the end of discs

The strategic shift is based on a simple margin calculation that almost completely eliminates traditional retail. When selling a physical first-party game, after deducting the retailer's margin of approximately 30 percent and production and logistics costs of about 5 percent, Sony retains only 65 percent of the revenue.

In contrast, on the digital PlayStation Store, 100 percent of the sales price goes directly to the platform owner. The ratio is even more drastic for third-party titles. While a physical disc generates only about 15 percent licensing fees for Sony, digital sales via its own platform bring in a stable 30 percent commission. That's $21 net profit on a $70 game. No shipping costs. No middlemen.

Subscription cancellations as statistical noise

The assumption that the community could coordinate PlayStation Plus cancellations Forcing a change of mindset fails due to the actual user numbers. Sony currently has over 120 million active PlayStation users, of whom around 50 million have a paid subscription. Dr. Serkan Toto, CEO of the industry consultancy Kantan Games, argues in contrast... IGN clear:

“I sympathize with the fans of physical media, but Sony won’t reverse this decision. They knew, of course, what the online reaction would be like and are now waiting for this storm to pass. […] Let’s say 500.000 cancel in protest, that would be just 1% of this business – certainly not enough for Sony to start rethinking its strategy. Digital is simply too lucrative.”

Even half a million layoffs are irrelevant to the corporation. Sony is simply riding out the protests. Daniel Ahmad, Director of Research & Insights at Niko Partners, supports this. Assessment on XWhile a response from Sony to the feedback is conceivable, a complete reversal at this point is unlikely. The weak hardware profit margins of recent years are forcing the company to take action.

The parallel to the PC market

What console gamers experience as a turning point has been a reality on PC for over fifteen years. With the rise of platforms like Steam, physical media has almost completely disappeared there. The crucial difference lies in the monopoly.

While PC gamers can choose between various stores like Steam, Epic, GOG, or direct key reseller competition, the closed PlayStation platform only offers a single digital source. Price competition is completely absent.

For the end consumer, 2028 marks the definitive end of buyer autonomy on the console. With the demise of the disc, the used game market, private rentals, and price control by free trade will all disappear. Those who purchase the hardware accept the absolute price dictatorship of the PlayStation Store. There is no going back.