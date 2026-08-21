Sony PS5 strategy: IP factory, focus on users instead of hardware sales

Sony is restructuring its traditional console business and will end its aggressive pursuit of new hardware buyers in the second half of the PS5's life cycle. Instead, the company is focusing entirely on monetizing its existing 125 million monthly active users and leveraging its game franchises across multiple platforms.

Maximum monetization instead of a hardware battle

CEO Hiroki Totoki explains the change of course to the WSJ Surprisingly open about the late stage in the PlayStation 5's life cycle. Hardware subsidies are no longer necessary. Low-margin console sales are no longer crucial for the balance sheet. The current storage crisis, therefore, came at a "fortunate time."

The economic focus is shifting instead to the lifetime value of the existing user base. Sony wants to maximize recurring revenue. Subscriptions, digital downloads, more expensive in-game content, and service offerings are replacing retail discounts. The ecosystem is in place, the cash cow is running.

Game brands as a template for global exploitation

In parallel, Sony is transforming its software development into a licensing machine. Titles like "The Last of Us" or "God of War" are, in Totoki's view, no longer simply console games, but rather IP resources. They are being systematically exploited. Film and series adaptations generate direct licensing fees from streaming platforms.

At the same time, Hollywood productions serve as a marketing tool for the hardware. A television viewer becomes a new console buyer, a gamer watches the series. Value creation works at both ends. The medium of gaming loses its special status and becomes a template for the media conglomerate.

Cost control through AI in software development

Exploding budgets in AAA productions demand efficiency. Sony uses AI tools in development, but strictly limits their use to time-consuming processes such as animating hair. Creative decisions, world-building, and scriptwriting remain in human hands.

This isn't about making an ethical favor to the development community. It's pure pragmatism. The brand thrives on its narrative quality, while the production costs behind the scenes need to be reduced.

Sony is tightening the screws on its own community. Price reductions for hardware are unlikely at this stage of its lifecycle, while the Subscription pricesAccessories and games will remain expensive. Those already invested in the PlayStation ecosystem will pay more for additional services in the future. Sony is no longer attracting new customers with cheap hardware, but rather with series on Netflix and HBO.

Overall, it's business as usual – with the hope that it won't become even more expensive for everyone.