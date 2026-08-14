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Sony PSSR 2.0: Switching to kernel prediction brings more image stability to the PS5 Pro

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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PSSR 2.0 switches to a Kernel-Predicting Network: Sony engineer Daniel Craig explains the new PS5 Pro upscaling architecture and its efficiency advantages.

PS5 Pro PSSR 2

Sony has fundamentally redesigned the architecture of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) with version 2.0. The AI ​​upscaler has switched from a purely color-predicting neural network to a hybrid Kernel-Predicting Network (KPN), which drastically reduces computational effort and eliminates previous artifacts.

A SIGGRAPH 2026 Presentation Sony Principal Software Engineer Daniel Craig has now revealed the technical details behind the update, which many games have already adopted.

End of AI overload

The original PSSR model attempted to handle almost all computational steps via a single neural network. In practice, this proved to be a design flaw. Standard GPUs process HDR color mixing using classical mathematics far more precisely than an AI that first has to painstakingly learn this process. The consequences of the initial PSSR design were a blurring effect at high scaling factors and visible instabilities in fine details.

Typical problem areas:

  • Dense vegetation and foliage
  • Low-frequency light details such as Raytraced Global Illumination (RTGI)
  • Color smearing in extreme HDR contrasts

The reason lay in the so-called "vanishing gradient" problem. The network lost its connection to image data from further back in time. It could not maintain a stable image.

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The KPN architecture

PSSR 2.0 corrects this misconception. The neural network no longer calculates colors. Instead, it determines kernel matrices that sharpen edges and separate image noise from genuine details. The actual reconstruction and HDR blending are once again handled by classic GPU pipeline operations.

This brings tangible performance advantages. The majority of neural calculations now run at an input resolution of 540p or below. The old version pointlessly processed data at the target resolution level through the tensor cores.

Additionally, Sony uses elliptical filtering at the input level instead of a rigid 3x3 grid at the output level. The result is a sharper image without the typical AI flicker.

Development time reduced from months to days

The revised quantization and streamlined design directly impact production. The training time for the model shrank from four GPU months to less than a week. This is a massive improvement. Developers can now test iterations daily instead of waiting months for a new model weight.

According to Sony, memory usage and frame times are consistently lower than those of the PS5 Pro launch model. However, Craig didn't provide any specific millisecond figures at the conference. Rumors about the use of Transformer models also proved unfounded. It remains a highly optimized CNN variant.

Sony is abandoning the marketing misconception that AI must solve every graphics problem on its own. PSSR 2.0 only uses machine learning where pattern recognition is superior to traditional algorithms. For PS5 Pro owners, this hybrid approach means: more stable frame rates, significantly sharper images with internal reconstructions at 540p and above, and the end of blurry ray tracing effects. This update demonstrates engineering prowess rather than PR hype.

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N7Dan
15. August 2026 08: 56

PSSR 2.0 only uses machine learning where pattern recognition is superior to traditional algorithms. For PS5 Pro owners, this hybrid approach means: more stable frame rates, a significantly sharper image for internal reconstructions at 540p and above, and the end of blurry ray tracing effects.

A very interesting and easy-to-read article!

As an IT novice, most of it is incomprehensible to me, but that's perfectly fine. For me, what matters is what I get for the extra cost I paid as a video game fan, and they certainly haven't skimped. From a technically savvy perspective, I don't want to have to do without what PlayStation has delivered with this hardware. Anyone who's seen it and played it themselves can confirm that.

I'm very curious to see where the journey with the upscaler alone on the current generation will lead, let alone what technical finesse will be served up with the next generation.

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