Sony quarterly figures: PS5 hardware sales plummet, PSN users at record levels

Sony reports a decline in PS5 hardware shipments to 1,6 million units for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, but raises its annual forecast due to currency effects and US customs refunds.

Despite stagnant software sales, the PlayStation Network reached a new high in June with 125 million monthly active users.

Hardware sales are cooling down, storage supply is secure.

Sony shipped 1,6 million PS5 consoles worldwide in the last quarter. This represents a decrease of 900.000 units compared to the same period last year. The total number of PS5 consoles shipped thus rises to 95,3 million. The peak of the hardware's life cycle has passed, following an expected pattern. Sales are noticeably slowing, which is typical for the market six years after launch.

At the same time, management is allaying concerns about rising prices in the RAM market. The necessary memory volumes for the current fiscal year 2026 are fully secured. The hardware margin is expected to remain at the previous year's level. Risks posed by more expensive components are, for the time being, off the table for the current generation.

PSN at record levels, software is moving fully digital

The operational base is by no means shrinking. The PlayStation Network recorded a total of 125 million monthly active users in June 2026 – an increase of two million compared to the previous year and an all-time high for the month of June. Despite a slight decrease in total playtime of 4 percent, user engagement remains stable.

Software sales are moving sideways:

Total sales (PS4 & PS5): 66,1 million units (+0,2 million compared to the previous year)

66,1 million units (+0,2 million compared to the previous year) First-party games: 6,0 million units (-0,19 million)

6,0 million units (-0,19 million) Digital quota: 82 percent (1 percentage point less than the previous year)

The reliance on third-party titles remains high. The studio's own releases are slightly weaker in terms of volume. The digital business continues to almost completely dominate the platform. The physical market is a niche segment for collectors.

Currency gains mask market cooling

Revenue in the Game & Network Services segment remained virtually unchanged in nominal terms at 937,1 billion yen. However, adjusted for positive currency effects of 81,7 billion yen, operating profit declined. The main drivers of this decrease were lower hardware unit sales and weaker sales of third-party software.

Despite this, operating profit rose by 37 percent to 54,1 billion yen. This jump is primarily due to two external factors: US customs refunds and favorable exchange rates. These are offset by increased restructuring costs and ongoing investments in the development of the next platform generation.

Adjustment of the annual forecast and title roadmap

Sony has raised its expectations for the entire fiscal year FY26. Revenue is expected to increase by 120 billion yen (3 percent), and operating profit by 60 billion yen (10 percent).

The increase is based on financial mathematics, not on increased software sales. Sony explicitly confirms adjustments to the release roadmap for its internal first-party titles. The pipeline for its own games is being delayed. Financial buffers through exchange rates and cost savings are operationally absorbing these delays.

The PS5 is entering the late stages of its life cycle. Declining hardware sales are a normal economic development, and the console base is firmly established at over 95 million units. The software strategy remains a point of criticism: Sony is currently supporting its profit margin through financial gains and its strong third-party catalog, while its own first-party pipeline needs to be adjusted.