Sony gives us online multiplayer – and reaps a massive shitstorm.

Sony is giving PS4 and PS5 players a free multiplayer weekend. However, following the announcement of the end of disc drives in 2028, the community is leveling heavy criticism.

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Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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PlayStation Plus Multiplayer

PlayStation users can play online for free this coming weekend, while Sony is facing massive criticism from the community following an announcement. From July 3rd to 5th, 2026, the subscription requirement for multiplayer will be lifted on PS4 and PS5.

A free weekend at the worst possible time

Actually, the promotion is a nice gesture that Sony regularly makes. The problem is the timing. Yesterday, PlayStation officially the end of physical discs The announcement, effective January 2028, simultaneously sealed the fate of the PS3 and Vita stores. The backlash was swift and swift. The move strikes the community as a cheap distraction tactic. It probably isn't, but morale is already low.

Players are reacting to the gift with pure cynicism on social media. Who needs a free weekend for games that will soon only be digitally rented from the PSN Store instead of actually being owned? Online mode has always been free on PC. On consoles, this is now being sold to us as a great privilege, while at the same time the digital noose is being tightened. A bad trade.

Sony switches to mute.

The management in Tokyo seems to be feeling the headwinds. On PlayStation's official social media channels... prevails Since the disc ban, there's been radio silence. Even the new PlayStation Plus lineup for July was quietly released only via the official blog. Normally, every post gets a massive buzz. Now they're hiding.

For us gamers, this highlights a familiar problem: total dependence on the store monopoly is drawing ever closer. If the physical market disappears, Sony will completely control prices. No more used games, no more lending to friends.

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The free days aren't exactly thrilling. The anger over the announced all-digital future starting in 2028 runs deep and overshadows the entire weekend. Sony has scored a massive own goal with the double blow of store closures and the disc halt. Even three days of free multiplayer won't change that.

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Crydog
2. July 2026 15: 40

Mucus attempt …………………

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