Sony shuts down Dark Outlaw Games: PS5 project was not a live service game

Sony Interactive Entertainment has shut down its first-party studio, Dark Outlaw Games, which was only founded in 2025, even before its first project was officially announced. Studio founder Jason Blundell confirmed the closure in a livestream and clarified that, contrary to market expectations, the title was not a live-service game.

Former Call of Duty Zombies mastermind Jason Blundell and level designer JCBackfire recently commented on Twitch regarding Closure of their studioAccording to Blundell, the gaming world is losing a project that fans were "incredibly excited" about. However, Sony's decision was due to a change in business strategy and a tough market environment, not to any lack of quality in the prototype.

Focus on single-player mode instead of mandatory live services

The closure of Dark Outlaw Games marks the premature end of a project that was still in its early incubation phase and thus never progressed beyond the initial development stage. Contrary to speculation that alluded to founder Jason Blundell's multiplayer expertise, the title was planned as a focused gaming experience without any live service integration. The studio's demise affects approximately 50 employees, part of a larger wave of layoffs at Sony Interactive Entertainment that is also impacting the company's mobile division.

For Jason Blundell, this is a bitter déjà vu. Before the founding of Dark Outlaw Games In 2025, he headed Deviation Games. This studio was also working on an exclusive PlayStation IP before Sony pulled the plug in 2024 and completely dissolved the studio. Dark Outlaw Games was seen as an attempt to capture Deviation's talent in a smaller, more efficient structure.

Oh wow, turns out the game Dark Outlaw Games was working on under PlayStation was NOT a live service game 👀



Now I'm even more curious about what they were working on



Source: @JCbackfire's live stream pic.twitter.com/G0DMJV72Ld — Radec (@realradec) March 25, 2026

The move away from risk

The closure comes amidst massive restructuring at Sony. Just in February 2026, the renowned studio Bluepoint Games (Demon's Souls remake) was shut down. Industry experts interpret these steps as a radical consolidation: following the costly Concord debacle, Sony appears to be divesting itself of experimental projects and early-stage new IPs in order to concentrate resources on established blockbuster franchises.

For PS5 owners, this news is a warning sign. The closure of Dark Outlaw Games and Bluepoint shows that Sony is currently no longer taking any risks. While we wait for the big sequels, the portfolio of new, original IPs is shrinking dramatically. Anyone hoping for fresh inspiration beyond the well-known franchises will likely be disappointed more often this console generation.