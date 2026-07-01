Sony will permanently close PS3 and Vita stores from 2026

Sony is permanently shutting down the digital PlayStation Stores for the PS3 and PS Vita. There will be no reversal.

The shutdown will happen in waves, beginning in August 2026 in Mexico, Honduras, and Nicaragua. More countries in Latin America and the Middle East will follow by the end of the year, before the lights go out completely worldwide in July 2027. Sony justifies the move with outdated systems. The consoles simply can no longer meet modern payment processing standards. That's the rational explanation. Nevertheless, it's a blow for collectors.

Sony attempted this move back in 2021, but backtracked after massive fan protests. Then-CEO Jim Ryan openly admitted: "It is clear that we made the wrong decision here." This time the company is standing firm. The reason is obvious. Sony is expanding the PlayStation Store infrastructure A complete overhaul to finally bury the old structures. Legacy issues are being eliminated.

What will happen to your games?

New purchases will be impossible after the cut-off dates. Anyone wanting to secure digital gems or DLCs for PS3 and PS Vita must act now. At least there's a grace period for existing libraries. "To ease the transition, players will be able to download previously purchased content for the foreseeable future, even after the closure date." That's what the official statement says.The download of games you've already paid for will remain active for now. However, you can no longer purchase anything. Once it's gone, it's gone.

The shutdown is a bitter loss for digital game preservation. Sony is pulling the plug to concentrate resources on the PS5 and future platforms like the PS6. Economically understandable, but a catastrophe for nostalgics and archivists. Anyone who owns digital classics should fill up their hard drives now.