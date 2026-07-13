Sony is focusing on digital technology – but one crucial feature has been lagging behind for years.

Sony plans to fully transition the PlayStation ecosystem to digital distribution starting in 2028, but continues to deny PlayStation Network users the option to change their account region when they move to a different location.

While competitors allow flexible account migrations, the PS5 infrastructure permanently ties purchased licenses to the country of origin. A real annoyance that contradicts current plans.

The migration dilemma in the PlayStation Network

Anyone wishing to continue using a PSN account registered in Germany after moving to the UK, Japan, or Australia will encounter a technological dead end. Sony permanently links the digital identity, all game licenses, cloud saves, and earned trophies to the country of origin. Transferring this data to a new regional subsystem is not technically possible.

This creates significant obstacles in everyday life, as the PlayStation Store consistently rejects payments via credit cards or bank accounts from the new country of residence. Affected players must finance their accounts by importing gift cards through third-party providers or artificially maintaining existing bank accounts in their home country.

An unofficial workaround is to create and operate multiple regional user accounts on a single console. While a secondary account in the new country of residence allows the direct purchase of local content, it results in a fragmented game library.

Furthermore, incompatibilities with digital add-on content regularly occur, as regional DLCs require the same country version of the main game. The system is cumbersome, error-prone, and creates unnecessary administrative overhead.

The platform comparison reveals Sony's infrastructure deficit.

In direct comparison with the PC market and competing console ecosystems, Sony is operating with an outdated approach. Valve allows a regulated change of the store region on Steam by verifying a local payment method. Microsoft offers an integrated profile migration option in the Xbox account settings, and Nintendo enables the straightforward change of home country via the Nintendo Account web interface.

Sony remains the only major market player to rigidly freeze its account structure. A current debate on Reddit Several thousand interactions have made it clear that the acceptance of a purely digital gaming future is inextricably linked to the flexibility of the underlying network. Users are demanding not only account migration but also more modern refund policies and up-to-date family sharing options.

The digital dead end

The enforced confinement to a specific region is a relic from the days of analog DVD region codes and contradicts the global nature of modern digital marketplaces. For the end consumer, Sony's aggressive digital strategy means an increased risk of losing their investment if they actually move.

Those who need to be mobile can purchase digital licenses on a rental basis from the PSN without a transfer service. As long as Sony doesn't modernize this fundamental aspect of its network architecture, the forced abandonment of physical media remains an incalculable risk for players' digital libraries.

The real solution is not to reverse the disc ban, but to reform the digital infrastructure, as in this post required.