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Sony is focusing on digital technology – but one crucial feature has been lagging behind for years.

Mark Avatar 2026
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Mark Tomson
Mark Avatar 2026
ByMark Tomson
Managing Director of PlayFront. Mark Tomson shapes the vision of independent PlayStation reporting. His focus: technical analysis, hardware evolution, and the strategic positioning of the gaming industry. He stands for...
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PlayStation Store Broken

Sony will force digital PS5 games starting in 2028, but refuses to allow region changes on the PSN when moving. A platform comparison reveals the gap to Steam and Xbox.

Sony plans to fully transition the PlayStation ecosystem to digital distribution starting in 2028, but continues to deny PlayStation Network users the option to change their account region when they move to a different location.

While competitors allow flexible account migrations, the PS5 infrastructure permanently ties purchased licenses to the country of origin. A real annoyance that contradicts current plans.

The migration dilemma in the PlayStation Network

Anyone wishing to continue using a PSN account registered in Germany after moving to the UK, Japan, or Australia will encounter a technological dead end. Sony permanently links the digital identity, all game licenses, cloud saves, and earned trophies to the country of origin. Transferring this data to a new regional subsystem is not technically possible.

This creates significant obstacles in everyday life, as the PlayStation Store consistently rejects payments via credit cards or bank accounts from the new country of residence. Affected players must finance their accounts by importing gift cards through third-party providers or artificially maintaining existing bank accounts in their home country.

An unofficial workaround is to create and operate multiple regional user accounts on a single console. While a secondary account in the new country of residence allows the direct purchase of local content, it results in a fragmented game library.

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Furthermore, incompatibilities with digital add-on content regularly occur, as regional DLCs require the same country version of the main game. The system is cumbersome, error-prone, and creates unnecessary administrative overhead.

The platform comparison reveals Sony's infrastructure deficit.

In direct comparison with the PC market and competing console ecosystems, Sony is operating with an outdated approach. Valve allows a regulated change of the store region on Steam by verifying a local payment method. Microsoft offers an integrated profile migration option in the Xbox account settings, and Nintendo enables the straightforward change of home country via the Nintendo Account web interface.

Sony remains the only major market player to rigidly freeze its account structure. A current debate on Reddit Several thousand interactions have made it clear that the acceptance of a purely digital gaming future is inextricably linked to the flexibility of the underlying network. Users are demanding not only account migration but also more modern refund policies and up-to-date family sharing options.

The digital dead end

The enforced confinement to a specific region is a relic from the days of analog DVD region codes and contradicts the global nature of modern digital marketplaces. For the end consumer, Sony's aggressive digital strategy means an increased risk of losing their investment if they actually move.

Those who need to be mobile can purchase digital licenses on a rental basis from the PSN without a transfer service. As long as Sony doesn't modernize this fundamental aspect of its network architecture, the forced abandonment of physical media remains an incalculable risk for players' digital libraries.

The real solution is not to reverse the disc ban, but to reform the digital infrastructure, as in this post required.

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Christian Gorn
14. July 2026 05: 40

Because people often move to another continent.

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Stefan Willmuth
14. July 2026 03: 35

The thing is, the prices at the PlayStation Store are ridiculously expensive. I'm just saying, GTA 5 for €59,99! Seriously? I'm not getting the new PS6; I'm switching back to Xbox. It was the biggest mistake of my life. I miss Game Pass so much. You can try out games and if you don't like them, just uninstall them without having paid anything. I find Game Pass much better. On the Xbox Series X, you can just play old games, like Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2. Yes, it's available for the PS5 now too. But €20 per game? No way! €40 without PS Plus! 🤣 With Xbox, you just insert the game and start playing. It costs less than €10 on eBay. Do you see what I mean? Xbox is a thousand times better. Unfortunately, I already own a PS5. Biggest mistake.

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Christopher Posner
13. July 2026 20: 32

Well, it's about time Sony got arrogant and fell from grace again... like with the PS3 back then, and then Microsoft got arrogant with Xbox One 🤣 The next-gen Xbox probably won't have a disc drive either, but if they just open up a bit to Steam, the next generation will be theirs. If Microsoft could tweak the setup for the next-gen Xbox, they'll make a disc drive available as an add-on, then they'll have the next generation in the bag... well, even so, the Xbox Series X has wonderful backward compatibility, maybe they can still sell a few units until 2028. And Nintendo will continue making Nintendo things 🤣

It remains exciting 🙂

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Andreas Hamann
13. July 2026 19: 55

What does "regional change" mean?

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Roland Dick
13. July 2026 18: 12

Sony is greedy for money.

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Florian Fiedler
13. July 2026 15: 44

I have a friend on PSN who lives in Germany but has an Austrian PSN account.

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Dirk Schulze
13. July 2026 18: 04

Sony is now lagging behind everyone else and is only alienating its long-time fans. 😬

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André Stockert
13. July 2026 13: 07

Simply stick together and DO NOT buy!

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Adrian Mozdzanowski
13. July 2026 15: 08

It'll be funny if a couple uses the same account and then one moves out; who will take it then, in case of misfortune?

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Dave A. Matz
13. July 2026 14: 07

That's not true at all, I changed my region without any problems via Playstation Support after being abroad for 3 years…

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Daniel Dahlke
13. July 2026 16: 03
Reply to  Dave A. Matz

Dave A. Matz, really? I tried it once, and they said it wasn't possible.

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Dave A. Matz
13. July 2026 16: 18
Reply to  Daniel Dahlke

Daniel Dahlke: Hmm… That's strange, they did that to me, but it was 6 years ago, maybe things have changed in the meantime 🤷🏻

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