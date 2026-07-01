Sony will cease production of PlayStation discs in January 2028

Sony will completely cease production of physical game discs for all new PlayStation titles in January 2028. From that point on, new releases will be available exclusively as digital download codes, both on the PlayStation Store and in regular retail stores.
"GTA 6" serves as the first rigorous test run for this new reality. While the online response has been anything but enthusiastic so far, players ultimately don't have a real choice.
The final step towards a purely digital console
The announcement by Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, seals the fate of the physical games market for the PlayStation platform. This change will affect all games released after the January 2028 deadline.
For collectors and advocates of physical media, this means the loss of the classic data carrier. According to Sony, this move is a response to the changing consumer behavior of gamers, where digital purchases have long since surpassed disc sales.
The logic behind this move is purely economic. Data storage, logistics, and warehousing cost money. This infrastructure will no longer be necessary. Games already released, or titles scheduled for disc release before January 2028, remain unaffected by this regulation and will continue to be produced. Existing customers with large disc collections will therefore retain their access. The system will only change with future releases.
The role of trade is shifting
Traditional brick-and-mortar retail won't die immediately as a result of this decision, but it will lose its most important unique selling point. Retailers like Amazon, GameStop in the US, and electronics stores will only sell PS5 and potential PS6 games as gift cards and digital license codes starting in 2028.
This further shifts pricing power towards the PlayStation Store. This poses risks for consumers. The used game market will completely collapse for all titles from 2028 onwards. Sharing, lending, or reselling after completion will then be impossible.
Sony disguises this move in the press release as an increase in player choice, since players can still purchase the game in stores. This is PR spin. The choice between physical and digital is effectively eliminated. All that remains is the choice of point of sale for the same digital code.
The abandonment of disc production is the logical, albeit bitter, endpoint for customers of a development that Sony initiated with the PS5 Digital Edition. For gamers, this means from 2028 onwards: no more disc content, no physical resale value, and complete dependence on digital server infrastructure.
Anyone who values a physical bookshelf will have to rethink their approach within the next two years at the latest. The PC made this transition over a decade ago. Now, consoles are finally following suit.
90% of PlayStation customers buy digitally anyway, 100% buy GTA 6 digitally.
99% digital on PC. 50-60% on Nintendo; most games are keycards anyway.
90% of Xbox players do not buy games and rent them via Game Pass.
So calm down or thank your fellow human beings for it.
Or, in Sony's case, it's ridiculous that they're now blaming each individual instead of criticizing Sony.
Well, GTA 6 did a good job of making Sony want to do the same thing 👍. Only boycotts and a shitstorm can help now. Wake up! 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
Terrible development, but consistent... then please a console with a standard 2TB hard drive or even more...
Everyone's whining and can't handle change 😂. It doesn't matter whether it's a disc or not. You can't play it any more or less because of it.
Patrick Hanz: I'll just take the liberty of saying that most people with this attitude are the first to complain when they realize how wonderful progress is, with all its downsides. But hey, look at what Sony has done so far that people still don't want to see.
Marcus Lechelt: I've never had any problems with digital versions, whether movies or games.
Patrick Hanz, that might be nice for you, but there's always a first time. It's no coincidence that Sony already shot themselves in the foot with the movies they took away from everyone who bought them back then. Which, by the way, is also possible with games, just as an aside. If we really manage to make everything digital-only, well, good luck with that. It can only get interesting with Sony then having complete control over the store, the account, and everything else. Which they call progress. And not all progress is good, just so you know. But maybe it's necessary sometimes. Music and movies were basically gone for a while too, and are gradually coming back 🤷
Patrick Hanz, I do think it's not the same; digital is 90% more expensive than physical.
Patrick Hanz, well, you can still sell the game if you don't need it anymore, after that you can smear it in your hair 😂
You simply have more room for power in the console or gaming laptop if you remove the disc drive. 😂
So I'm also buying the new PlayStation, even though I don't really like the development, because I prefer to have my games physically, and I actually want the new console with a disc drive so I can play the backwards compatible games on it, since I buy my physical copies.
I certainly won't play all the games again, and then ideally, I'd want to play them all again at full price.
Well, I certainly won't do that.
But anyway, there's a reason I'm keeping my current PlayStation Pro. In case I can't play the games I only have on disc on the new console.
No problem. Maybe games will get a bit cheaper again.
😂😂😂
Small example…
Resident Evil 7 & 8 Gold Editions for PS5 are €25 each in stores, while 7 is €40 and 8 is €50 in the online store… That's a price difference of €40…
Especially since physical games are on sale in stores; it doesn't hurt publishers if they're on sale in the store, they lose the discounted price... You're not only hurting publishers but also consumers... For something you're basically just renting? In the store, you only have a license that can expire at any time... Sony just removed over 500 items from libraries due to expiring licenses; if I buy a game in the store, I've actually bought the game.
Sandro Kulik, you don't actually believe that, do you? 🤣🤣 Ask yourself why games are cheaper when they're physical or because of the used market. If Sony were the only ones selling them, they'd inflate their profit margin, and the opposite of cheap would be true.
Sony has once again proven that they don't own anything from their customers.
Simply don't support such rubbish.
That's just how it is, so what? ☺️ You only play 99% of games once anyway 🤷🏼♂️
Dennis Goetz, please speak for yourself. I don't play all of them either, but I enjoy playing most of them from time to time, especially the older ones.
Marcus Lechelt, yes, but unfortunately you're in the minority, and since sales figures show that 80% of gamers now buy downloads rather than CDs, it was clear this would happen. What's been normal on overclocking for ages is now coming to all consoles. 🤷🏼♂️
I understand that collectors especially hate this, but unfortunately, the future will be digital 🤷🏼♂️
But I'm keeping my fingers crossed that maybe an optional disc drive will be added to the 6 so you can still play your old games 👍🏻
Dennis Goetz, thanks, but then I don't need the PS6 since I still have all the consoles here, from PS1 to PS6 😅 Although complete backwards compatibility would be nice, but that's wishful thinking. And yes, unfortunately I belong to the minority, but the minority isn't as small as you might think, and there was a huge shitstorm worldwide with GTA and currently with Sony for a reason.
And even though it's been like this on PC for a long time, and there was a shitstorm back then, it's nothing new. Actually, it's a completely different story on PC compared to consoles, and it's really comparing apples and oranges. With Sony, you unfortunately only have Sony, who have complete control over everything, and consoles are inherently physical media. On PC, you have countless platforms, which creates competition, along with all the key resellers who are much more welcome there, ensuring that no one can really go off the rails and that's why it works so well. To be honest, if the PS6 becomes digital-only, you can also play it on PC, especially since Sony is only supposed to release one game per year, meaning around 5 to 7 games. But let's wait and see; they could still change their minds by 2028, which can happen pretty quickly these days.
That may be true, but this way Sony has the control to simply pull the plug on games.
And it is no longer possible to resell it.
Nik Las, that's right, the resale option is gone. That hits some people hard, unfortunately. But that's just how it is in the future. I haven't bought a disc in 10 years and I never would again. I find downloads better (for me, anyway) ☺️
But it looks like some people will have to get used to it. I don't know anyone in my circle of friends who still buys CDs. Everyone's completely digital.
It's been standard practice on PC for ages, and consoles will soon follow suit. Nintendo is already starting with the first games, and Xbox is a pioneer in this area anyway.
The future is CD-less, whether you like it or not 🤷🏼♂️
You're standing alone with your opinion.
In other words, every new game will just contain the download code in the case, and that's it 😟😟😟😟😟 Great… I'm a big game collector, but this is definitely the wrong way to go. If you like digital, fine. But I prefer to buy my games on disc. Unless it's only available digitally, then I'll buy it digitally. But only in very, very rare cases.