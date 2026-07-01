Sony will cease production of PlayStation discs in January 2028

Sony will completely cease production of physical game discs for all new PlayStation titles in January 2028. From that point on, new releases will be available exclusively as digital download codes, both on the PlayStation Store and in regular retail stores.

"GTA 6" serves as the first rigorous test run for this new reality. While the online response has been anything but enthusiastic so far, players ultimately don't have a real choice.

The final step towards a purely digital console

The announcement by Sid Shuman, Senior Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment, seals the fate of the physical games market for the PlayStation platform. This change will affect all games released after the January 2028 deadline.

For collectors and advocates of physical media, this means the loss of the classic data carrier. According to Sony, this move is a response to the changing consumer behavior of gamers, where digital purchases have long since surpassed disc sales.

The logic behind this move is purely economic. Data storage, logistics, and warehousing cost money. This infrastructure will no longer be necessary. Games already released, or titles scheduled for disc release before January 2028, remain unaffected by this regulation and will continue to be produced. Existing customers with large disc collections will therefore retain their access. The system will only change with future releases.

The role of trade is shifting

Traditional brick-and-mortar retail won't die immediately as a result of this decision, but it will lose its most important unique selling point. Retailers like Amazon, GameStop in the US, and electronics stores will only sell PS5 and potential PS6 games as gift cards and digital license codes starting in 2028.

This further shifts pricing power towards the PlayStation Store. This poses risks for consumers. The used game market will completely collapse for all titles from 2028 onwards. Sharing, lending, or reselling after completion will then be impossible.

Sony disguises this move in the press release as an increase in player choice, since players can still purchase the game in stores. This is PR spin. The choice between physical and digital is effectively eliminated. All that remains is the choice of point of sale for the same digital code.

The abandonment of disc production is the logical, albeit bitter, endpoint for customers of a development that Sony initiated with the PS5 Digital Edition. For gamers, this means from 2028 onwards: no more disc content, no physical resale value, and complete dependence on digital server infrastructure.

Anyone who values ​​a physical bookshelf will have to rethink their approach within the next two years at the latest. The PC made this transition over a decade ago. Now, consoles are finally following suit.