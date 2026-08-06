Sony is now stamping the end of discs in 2028 directly onto the PS5 packaging.

Sony is finally preparing the market for the end of physical PS5 games in January 2028 and, according to recent reports, is adding initial warning notices to the console packaging. This clarifies when new releases will be exclusively digital.

Expiry date for the disc drive

A warning sticker found on Xbox One X in a current PS5 game specifies the end date for physical media. From January 2028, all new PlayStation games will be released digitally via the PlayStation Store and as digital codes in stores. Older discs will remain playable on existing hardware.

While proof of authenticity for all variants is still pending, the general direction aligns perfectly with Sony's recent strategy. For years, Sony has systematically devalued physical collections. First, manuals disappeared, then printed inserts. Now, the storage medium itself is being targeted.

The current case shows once again how long this step was prepared and that it was not a spur-of-the-moment idea.

Sony new PS5 disc based console boxes, now show label of discontinuation of discs starting January 2028. @hazzadorgamin.bsky.social 2026-08-05T21:57:06.028Z

Chief financial officer confirms course despite criticism

The official assessment from management is crucial. This was confirmed in response to an inquiry during the recent quarterly results. responded Sony CFO Lin Tao addressed the ongoing protests from gamers directly for the first time. Sony is aware of the negative reactions to the move, but will continue on its path to a fully digital future.

Sony negotiated Sony is currently working intensively with retailers about new distribution channels. The plan is to release empty game cases with printed download codes. This will boost Sony's profit margin. For the consumer, this eliminates the last real advantage of the disc version. The used game market will collapse.

The move to purely digital distribution is economically logical, but for buyers it's a dead end. Without physical competition, Sony dictates prices in the PS Store without any alternatives. Paying retailers compensation to sell empty cases with paper codes isn't a sustainable business model. It's purely cosmetic. Anyone who actually wants to own games will lose their last leverage against the platform operator starting in 2028.