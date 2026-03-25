Sony's Metacritic ranking plummets: from 4th to 21st place

Two Game of the Year nominations mask a widespread disaster. Sony plummeted from 4th to 21st in the Metacritic publisher rankings. Quantity trumped quality. This confirms in black and white what I already predicted in early December. The problem is clear. Expansion at any cost is backfiring. Mediocre third-party titles are dragging down the ecosystem. Raw performance cannot save bad software. It's a mess.

Sony Interactive Entertainment currently ranks 21st in Metacritic's publisher rankings with an average Metascore of 74. Last year, the company was in fourth place. The ranking is based on a points system that weights the average Metascore, the percentage of positive reviews, and the number of top titles scoring over 90. Only publishers with at least five releases are considered. The drop in rankings is considerable.

When extensions ruin the cut

The poor ranking is largely due to the performance of the subsidiary studios and second-party productions. Several expansions for "Destiny 2" significantly dragged down the score. Since Bungie is officially part of Sony, these moderately reviewed titles fully contribute to the parent company's overall results.

The aggregators don't differentiate between a full-price blockbuster and a poorly received content fix. Even the hyped "Lost Soul Aside," which had been hyped for years, disappointed critics with a score of only 62 points. Such low scores are poison for the statistics.

From the throne to the basement: When Bungie's legacy issues eat up the Metascore.

Quality at the top is not enough.

Despite the drop in the rankings, Sony delivered two of the highest-rated games of 2025 with "Death Stranding 2: On the Beach" and "Ghost of Yotei". Both titles received Game of the Year nominations at the Game Awards.

Sony's slide down the rankings like an arrogant ex-champion whose mask is ripped off in the ring is due to Metacritic's mathematical relentlessness, not a sudden lack of technical excellence. Quality isn't an average. While the algorithm equates every lackluster Bungie update with a blockbuster, the reality on screen is quite different.

With "Death Stranding 2" and "Ghost of Yotei," Sony set the technological benchmarks for the industry in 2025. These titles are cultural events, not mere entries in an Excel spreadsheet. An average score of 74 points tells the story of a failed portfolio mix, not one of brilliance at the top. Ultimately, people don't play spreadsheets; they occasionally play exceptional individual works of art.

Those who feed the average player with mediocre DLCs shouldn't be surprised by their fall into statistical insignificance.