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Sony is looking for a new mascot: Why Astro Bot isn't enough

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sony is developing new original character IPs around Aibo and Nemu to compete with Nintendo and Sega. All the details on the ten billion yen plan.

astro bot dog

Sony Creative Products is currently building its own team to develop original character IPs and challenge competitors like Nintendo and Sega. The company aims to generate ten billion yen annually from new characters by fiscal year 2030.

Nintendo has Mario, Sega has Sonic, Sanrio has Hello Kitty. Sony has extremely successful consoles and blockbuster games, but no globally distinctive mascot that functions as a timeless figurehead across generations. Astro Bot was a fantastic move and won over critics. Apparently, that's not enough for a global everyday cult following.

Many classic PlayStation characters have faded into obscurity over the years. The younger generation of the community simply doesn't recognize them. This new section aims to fill precisely that gap.

From sleeping bears to robot dogs

Among the first candidates is Yofukashikuma no Nemu, a perpetually tired bear. Marketed in Japan as a comforter for stressed-out people, the character has amassed over 100.000 followers within a year. Joining him are the robot dog Aibo and a revamped version of Pingu.

Sony isn't just targeting the PS5 with these figures. They're planning lifestyle products, anime, and, step by step, their own game adaptations. The goal is ten billion yen in annual revenue. A bold statement.

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A cute sleeping bear or penguin is unlikely to entice hardcore gamers. Those waiting for the next big PlayStation adventure shouldn't expect miracles. However, it clearly demonstrates how desperately Sony is searching for a character that's instantly recognizable worldwide, not just on the console.

Do you believe a bear like Nemu or the robot dog Aibo can reach the level of Mario and Sonic – or does a true mascot only work if it is born in a gaming masterpiece on the console?

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