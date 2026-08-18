Sony announces Pulse Elevate launch date: Speakers will be available from November 12th for €220

Sony will launch the Pulse Elevate wireless speaker on November 12, 2026, for €219,99. Pre-orders begin on September 1 at 10:00 AM local time.

Planar drivers and latency-free transmission

The Japanese company uses the same technology as in the Pulse Elite headset and the Pulse Explore earbuds. magnetostatic planar driversThis technology significantly reduces distortion across the entire frequency range compared to standard dynamic drivers. Integrated woofers handle bass reproduction.

The connection is made via the in-house network. PlayStation Link technology via USB-C adapterThis promises lossless and latency-free audio transmission to PS5, PC, Mac, and PlayStation Portal. Bluetooth can be used simultaneously. Audio playback from a smartphone and in-game sound from the console run at the same time. A microphone with AI noise cancellation is integrated directly into the right speaker. This eliminates the need for a headset for voice chat at your desk.

Format and housing variants

The integrated battery allows for mobile use with the PlayStation Portal or mobile devices. Included charging docks serve as a fixed station for desktop setups. The orientation can be adjusted vertically or horizontally.

Sony offers the accessory in two colors: "Midnight Black" and "White." The black model will be available worldwide through general retailers and Sony's own direct sales channels. The white version, however, will initially be available exclusively in Europe via direct.playstation.com.

Sony is consistently expanding its audio ecosystem with a desktop setup. The use of planar magnetic drivers is technically impressive, especially at a price of €220. However, the target audience remains niche. Those who already use a headset won't gain much. For gamers seeking latency-free console sound on their monitor without headphones, the Pulse Elevate fills a genuine market gap.