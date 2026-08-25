Sony tests anonymous extraction shooter: Is Fairgame$ behind Break In?

An anonymous playtest on Player.gg suggests Sony's revamped heist shooter "Fairgame$", which may be operating under the new name "Break In".

Anonymous test run with known parameters

The company behind it searches via the platform Player.gg Test subjects are needed for an unnamed "Competitive Action Shooter." A minimum of ten hours of playtime in titles like "Payday 3" is required for participation. The requirements outline the classic extraction principle: Several teams secure safe codes, disable security systems, and attempt to escape with the loot.

The scheme resembles the leaked specifications of Haven Studios' so-called Cargo Heist mode. In parallel, Sony secured the trademark rights to the name in 2026. Break inThe term has already appeared in internal reports as project-related nomenclature for the gameplay of Fairgame$.

Name change as a consequence of the redesign?

PlayStation's use of Player.gg aligns with the company's established testing practices for live service projects. The absence of an explicit brand mention in the form reflects the strategic realignment. The project has undergone significant content changes in recent months.

A name change would widen the gap between the announcements and the actual outcome. An anonymous test run would allow data collection without the bias of previous reporting.

Sony's commitment to the live service segment remains unchanged despite various course corrections. Whether the final product is called "Fairgame$" or "Break In" is irrelevant to the market. The only decisive factor is whether the mechanics offer added value in the saturated extraction shooter genre. An anonymous playtest doesn't change the fact that the concept has to compete against established rivals.

This may be Sony's last major attempt to gain a foothold in this genre after the Horizon project. was last dismantled.