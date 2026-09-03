Sony takes over publishing for Daba: Land of Water Scar – release not until 2027

Sony Interactive Entertainment is bringing the action RPG "Daba: Land of Water Scar" to consoles worldwide. Developer Dark Star is aiming for a spring 2027 release.

The project originates from the China Hero Project, through which Sony has been specifically supporting development teams from China for years. Until now, the title lacked a firm distribution partner for the global market. This gap has now been filled. However, the release was only vaguely announced, a disappointment for everyone who had hoped for a precise date after the initial signs of life.

A look at the setting

In Daba, you take on the role of Adan, a clay being called a Clayman, who awakens in a dying world. The pillars of the sky have collapsed, the water has dried up, and a plague is spreading. The gameplay focuses on melee combat with two blades. You traverse snow-covered ruins and deserts, battle decaying gods, and collect their soul fragments.

The new State of Play trailer showcases dark landscapes and fast-paced combat – an aesthetic reminiscent of classic Soulslike titles. The scenes are fluid, the animations are spot on. Sony's choice here is no accident; the studio delivers visually stunning visuals.

The catch remains the timeframe. A release in spring 2027 means several more months of development and a potential delay. Developments from the China Hero Project tend to disappear for years before concrete material emerges. Sony needs to maintain the momentum of the project throughout this period.

Publishing by Sony guarantees "Daba: Land of Water Scar" the necessary budget and worldwide visibility. However, the spring 2027 release date immediately dampens the momentum of the new trailer.

Is the dual-blade gameplay shown in the trailer enough for you to keep the game on your wishlist until 2027, or does a title lose your focus after such a long wait?