Sony imposes strictest gag order after disc ban: Internal guidelines leaked

A leak from within PlayStation Studios reveals the extent of Sony Interactive Entertainment's internal PR measures. Following the announced closure of its disc manufacturing division, the company is facing a sustained wave of criticism and is responding with strict communication guidelines for its own employees.

Silence as a media strategy

Sony announced earlier this month that it will cease production of physical media without replacement in January 2028. The customer reaction was immediate. Comments on official posts have remained at record levels for weeks. This doesn't surprise management.

Alanah Pearce, a former employee of Santa Monica Studio, confirmed Internal instructions were issued to employees of the first-party studios. The guidelines regarding social media use in connection with the disc stop were the most restrictive in the company's history. The corporation fully anticipated resistance. To prevent uncontrolled statements, management imposed a complete blackout on external communications.

“Employees at PlayStation’s first-party studios told me that Sony issued the strictest social media guidelines they’ve ever seen for this particular case. […] Sony does regularly communicate to its employees what they can and can’t say on certain topics. […] But in this instance, the guidelines are apparently the strictest the employees I spoke to have ever experienced regarding public communication. […] They would only have done this if they knew it would cause a huge PR problem. This isn’t a surprise to them.”

Facts outweigh customer protests.

A departure from this course is out of the question, and according to this account, the strategy of waiting it out will proceed as follows. as plannedThe conversion of the production facilities is already underway. The company's own disc factory in Austria is being converted into a manufacturing plant for microlenses, whose components serve as key components for data centers in the field of artificial intelligence.

The financial margin on hardware and data storage media has been shrinking for years. The shift to the growth market of AI promises higher returns than pressing Blu-rays. The contracts for the conversion have been signed. The process is irreversible. Market analyses outweighed the loyalty of the physical collector base. The outcome is clear.

For gamers, the gag order doesn't change the facts. The digitization of the console market will be rigorously pursued until 2028, regardless of digital protests. Anyone who wants to own games will have to resort to the used market or accept the system change. Sony's silence isn't helplessness, but simply business.