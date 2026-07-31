Sony is negotiating the disc phase-out with retailers: Code-in-a-Box will become standard from 2028.

Sony will cease production of discs for PlayStation games in January 2028 and is negotiating with global retailers about pure code-in-a-box sales as the future industry standard.

Sony CEO Lin Tao chose at the Investor conference for the first quarter of 2026 The language used is deliberately neutral: They are talking to their partners to create "win-win situations." In plain terms, this means: The form of distribution is changing completely, but the sales location remains the same.

The Illusion of Physics: Code in a Plastic Case

Sony is not abandoning the end of discs under pressure from retailers. A look at Austria shows this: The factory in Thalgau is currently being converted to the production of optical microlenses at a cost of around 30 million euros. The supply chain is broken. When Lin Tao emphasizes that retail partners remain important, she isn't talking about discs. She's talking about the retail space.

This leads directly to the model that has long been standard practice in North America. The customer buys a plastic case in the store containing a printed download code instead of a physical disc. Retailers thus retain their profit margin. Sony saves on pressing, logistics, and warehousing. The disc is dead.

The catch in the compromise

For brick-and-mortar retailers, the code-in-a-box principle only solves half the problem. The market retains its shelf space and continues to serve the traditional gift business. The secondhand market will disappear completely from 2028 onwards.

Retailers like GameStop don't rely solely on the sale of sealed, new merchandise. A large portion of their revenue comes from trade-ins, resales, and the resulting foot traffic. A paper card in a sleeve offers no resale value. Once the code is redeemed, the item's value is lost.

The criticism of British Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) addresses this issue directly. ERA CEO Kim Bayley described the plans as pure corporate convenience. A download license deprives the buyer of control over distribution, lending, and long-term archiving. Over 300.000 signatures on an online petition will no longer change the factory investments in Austria.

Empty steelbooks for Europe

Europe operates differently than the US market. Retailers like MediaMarkt, Saturn, FNAC, and Smyths rely heavily on visible hardware and game displays in their showrooms.

Sony hints at "regional characteristics." In practice, this amounts to cosmetic changes.

High-quality steelbooks that exclusively contain a download code.

Collector's Editions include statues and art books, but no data carrier.

Physical gift cards with exclusive pre-order content or artwork.

The system shifts the costs to the buyer. They still pay the full price for the packaging, but only receive the right to use the data on Sony's servers.

Sony's move is purely strategic. Technically, the end of optical media on consoles is a logical step, one that the PC market took ten years ago. For the end consumer, however, this eliminates the last argument for owning a console: control over the purchased product. From 2028 onward, anyone buying a PlayStation case in a store will no longer be purchasing a game, but only the right to download it.