Sony is negotiating the disc phase-out with retailers: Code-in-a-Box will become standard from 2028.

Sony will cease production of discs for PlayStation games in January 2028 and is negotiating with global retailers about pure code-in-a-box sales as the future industry standard.
Sony CEO Lin Tao chose at the Investor conference for the first quarter of 2026 The language used is deliberately neutral: They are talking to their partners to create "win-win situations." In plain terms, this means: The form of distribution is changing completely, but the sales location remains the same.
The Illusion of Physics: Code in a Plastic Case
Sony is not abandoning the end of discs under pressure from retailers. A look at Austria shows this: The factory in Thalgau is currently being converted to the production of optical microlenses at a cost of around 30 million euros. The supply chain is broken. When Lin Tao emphasizes that retail partners remain important, she isn't talking about discs. She's talking about the retail space.
This leads directly to the model that has long been standard practice in North America. The customer buys a plastic case in the store containing a printed download code instead of a physical disc. Retailers thus retain their profit margin. Sony saves on pressing, logistics, and warehousing. The disc is dead.
The catch in the compromise
For brick-and-mortar retailers, the code-in-a-box principle only solves half the problem. The market retains its shelf space and continues to serve the traditional gift business. The secondhand market will disappear completely from 2028 onwards.
Retailers like GameStop don't rely solely on the sale of sealed, new merchandise. A large portion of their revenue comes from trade-ins, resales, and the resulting foot traffic. A paper card in a sleeve offers no resale value. Once the code is redeemed, the item's value is lost.
The criticism of British Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) addresses this issue directly. ERA CEO Kim Bayley described the plans as pure corporate convenience. A download license deprives the buyer of control over distribution, lending, and long-term archiving. Over 300.000 signatures on an online petition will no longer change the factory investments in Austria.
Empty steelbooks for Europe
Europe operates differently than the US market. Retailers like MediaMarkt, Saturn, FNAC, and Smyths rely heavily on visible hardware and game displays in their showrooms.
Sony hints at "regional characteristics." In practice, this amounts to cosmetic changes.
- High-quality steelbooks that exclusively contain a download code.
- Collector's Editions include statues and art books, but no data carrier.
- Physical gift cards with exclusive pre-order content or artwork.
The system shifts the costs to the buyer. They still pay the full price for the packaging, but only receive the right to use the data on Sony's servers.
Sony's move is purely strategic. Technically, the end of optical media on consoles is a logical step, one that the PC market took ten years ago. For the end consumer, however, this eliminates the last argument for owning a console: control over the purchased product. From 2028 onward, anyone buying a PlayStation case in a store will no longer be purchasing a game, but only the right to download it.
Das wird dann wie die XBOX Ecke im Mediamarkt enden.
I think Sony will only make money from its own IPs in the future. Because of the exclusivity, a PS6 will be necessary for those games. For everything else, you can easily turn to Steam and other platforms, since everything will be digital anyway. There are certainly many people who can do without Sony IPs entirely. Sony will lose those customers. We'll see if the company can completely sustain itself with its own IPs.
That's utter nonsense. Sony should just throw away the plastic packaging and only offer cards, like with gift cards. That would save valuable shelf space that stores could use for something else.
I can already see it happening: these things will end up in the trash immediately after the code is entered. Who in their right mind would put an empty envelope with a useless slip of paper inside on their shelf?
And I don't believe there will be more collector's editions in the future, because ultimately they are a limited offering and it would completely defeat the purpose to produce millions of them. Especially since they are more expensive than the standard version and not everyone is going to spend 100-120 euros or more, or even want the extras that are included.
You can keep the "code" if you like. Sony 🙋♂️ I'm outta here.
To be honest, this gives me renewed motivation to want to directly support trade again from 2028 onwards.
Up until now, I have found it difficult to forgo direct availability and resort to a version 1.0 disc version, which is at best in a raw state or early access state without any polishing.
This gives me the opportunity to once again use a stylish box with exactly the contents I prefer.
I welcome this development and will support it.