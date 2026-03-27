Sony is squandering PS5 Pro momentum: 900 EUR is the wrong answer

Sony has just delivered technically with the rollout of PSSR 2.0 and positioned the PS5 Pro as the ultimate 4K machine. But the rumors about a Price increase to 900 EUR threaten to stifle this success in its infancy.

Sony is facing a communications disaster: While tech enthusiasts still appreciate the clean image stability and performance leaps of PSSR 2.0 in titles like Alan Wake 2 While celebrating games like Silent Hill F, dark clouds are gathering on the price horizon. A price increase of €100 for a console that already exceeded the pain threshold for many gamers at launch is a dangerous sign.

Tech hype meets price reality

With PSSR 2.0, Mark Cerny proved that the PS5 Pro's hardware, through intelligent AI scaling, can far exceed its nominal teraflops. The artifacts of the first version are gone, and the flickering in fine details has been eliminated. It was the moment when the PS5 Pro finally established its justification for existing alongside the standard console.

But hardware power alone won't win a generation if access to it becomes unaffordable for the masses. A PS5 Pro for €899,99 – still without a disc drive, mind you – definitively relegates the device from the living room to the niche of luxury gadgets.

The justification is shaky.

Sony will likely cite inflation and the shortage of memory chips due to the global AI boom as scapegoats for the pricing, but for the end customer, this internal calculation ultimately plays no role. In reality, with a system price of almost €1.000 – if you fairly include the separately sold drive and stand – the console's once most important selling point disappears: its unbeatable price-performance ratio compared to a gaming PC.

Furthermore, €900 for a mere mid-gen upgrade breaks down massive psychological barriers and seems like a risky test run for the PS6. Should gamers begrudgingly accept this price, it sends a dangerous signal for the future: the next console generation will certainly not be cheaper.

Strategic error at the wrong time

The timing couldn't be worse. Sony has just convinced the community that the PS5 Pro will continuously improve through software updates (PSSR 2.0). A price increase massively undermines this value-added strategy. Who would invest in a platform whose entry barrier constantly rises instead of falling over time?

Sony risks squandering the hard-earned tech advantage of PSSR 2.0 through greed or poor management. For gamers, this means: PS5 Pro The PS5 Pro is going from being a "must-have for enthusiasts" to a "cautionary investment." If the €900 price tag becomes a reality, the PS5 Pro will no longer be a technological statement, but a symbol of an industry losing touch with its customers. Anyone who can still find a PS5 Pro at the "old" price should grab it now – or keep a closer eye on the PC market.