Sony softens its disc phase-out: Post-production of PS5 games after 2028

Sony is slightly backtracking on its planned end of physical media and will retain production capacity for reorders beyond the original deadline. This detail was somewhat overlooked in the initial announcement but should come as a relief.

The deadline is set, but the back door is opening.

Publishers can order additional print runs of already released PlayStation games even after the January 2028 deadline. An internal memo to publishers confirms this exception for the pressing plant in Anif, Austria. prepared The workforce is still being prepared for the digital transformation. However, the machines will not be completely shut down for the time being to process existing titles. This is a concession to the retailers.

The measure applies exclusively to software that was physically released before January 2028. Completely new disc releases after this date remain prohibited, and it is very likely that there will be no discs for the PS6 at all. Sony is drastically reducing its production lines. Nevertheless, the decision means that successful catalog titles will not disappear from the market overnight.

NEW: Sony's private message to publisher/dev partners about discs also cited a consumer "shift"



But it included more explicit word that, after Jan 2028, partners “will still be able to place re-orders for existing PlayStation disc games”



More in item 2 https://t.co/lqXXnLAMZ1 pic.twitter.com/ZxwaAxOv97 - Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) July 3, 2026

Market structures force compromise

This move corrects a miscalculation by the platform operator during the transition to purely digital distribution. Demand for physical collector's editions and the sale of remaining stock in retail stores remain significant revenue drivers. Sony cannot afford to discontinue profitable, long-running titles without replacement. Reality is holding the company back.

For publishers, this concession reduces the risk associated with the initial release during the 2027 Christmas season. Miscalculations regarding the number of copies sold can be corrected. The infrastructure will remain operational at a minimal level. This gives Sony the option of postponing a complete withdrawal without losing face if consumer resistance persists.

The complete demise of discs is off the table, but the digital revolution is still coming. For gamers, the moratorium merely means a grace period for the used market of the current console generation. New games will be delivered as code in the cloud starting in February 2028. That much remains unchanged.