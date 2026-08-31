Sony's digital skepticism: Licenses instead of ownership in court

Sony's lawyers argue in a recent class-action lawsuit that digital game purchases on PlayStation do not constitute actual ownership. They claim this is already taken for granted by customers. The underlying argument reads as if it suits their purposes.

Legal intricacies in the PlayStation Store

The conflict arose from a California law passed in 2025. This law requires digital platforms to clearly indicate that buyers are only purchasing a license to use the service when they make a purchase. In June 2026, a group of users filed a class-action lawsuit in the California Northern District Court. Their claim: The information provided in the PlayStation Store was insufficient and misleading.

Sony responded to the lawsuit on August 21, 2026, with a statement of defense. The company points to the fine print in the digital shopping cart, which links to the general terms of use and the software license agreement. These documents state explicitly that the software is licensed, not sold. However, these clauses are buried deep within contracts that comprise several thousand words.

Bizarre logic regarding the digital world of goods

The defense's line of argument is interesting. Sony claims that reasonable consumers would never assume true ownership of digital games. The lawyers reason: If one user truly owned a digital game, no one else could have a copy.

The studio is thus transferring the principle of a physical object to infinitely replicable data. Anyone who has a Blu-ray disc on their shelf owns this single plastic object. According to Sony's logic, anyone who redeems a code in the store is only buying permission to start the data stream.

Microsoft is also currently fighting on a similar front. In a separate lawsuit, the company emphasizes shrinking market share and points out that its own PC store is tiny compared to Steam.

The corporations protect themselves legally against server shutdowns or the deletion of licenses. The risk is borne by the buyers.

According to Sony's own legal interpretation, clicking the "Buy" button in the PlayStation Store doesn't mean acquiring a product, but rather a temporary license. The interpretation that digital exclusivity is the benchmark for ownership clarifies the provider's position. Ultimately, the full price only guarantees access as long as the servers are running.