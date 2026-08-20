Sony's dilemma: Live service flops – but single-player games are getting more and more expensive.

Nine-figure budgets for single-player titles are forcing publishers into high-risk business models. The cancellation of "The Last of Us Online" marked the most expensive misstep of the current console generation. Followed by "Concord," "God of War," the Bend project, and now also "Horizon Hunters Gathering".

All you really want to do is cry; at best, you can laugh about it just to bear it. That's my remedy, anyway.

Excessive budgets and the pursuit of continuous revenue

Development costs in the AAA segment have risen within the last 15 years from an average of $20-50 million to $200-500 million per project. A traditional one-time purchase at full price barely covers these sums anymore. Sony reacted by forcing a reallocation of internal resources to titles with recurring revenue. They were looking for games that would generate steady revenue for years after purchase.

At Naughty Dog, the structural problem was particularly evident. For years, "The Last of Us Online" tied up a significant portion of the staff. The remaining members of the studio delivered remakes and remasters, while a truly new single-player game was nowhere to be seen. Only after the multiplayer project was finally canceled did the development resources shift to the next major project, "Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet," which is still ongoing. is taking its time.

PlayStation players primarily demanded a new single-player adventure. However, the reality behind the budget explosion complicates this simple equation. Even an extremely successful single-player title carries a massive financial concentration risk with production costs of several hundred million dollars. Revenue must be generated within a very short timeframe after release.

The unsolvable problem behind the live service model

A successful live-service hit wouldn't have automatically solved Naughty Dog's situation, but merely postponed it. With service models, the real work only begins after the game's release. The game requires a continuous supply of new content. Naughty Dog would have been tied to maintenance for years. Resources for traditional story-driven games would have remained permanently tied up. Canceling the project prevented this scenario, but left behind years of development work without any compensation.

The management's calculations were based on a flawed premise. A successful online title was supposed to cross-subsidize the lengthy development of purely single-player games. However, the multiplayer game market is unforgiving of half-measures and extremely saturated. If the project fails before or shortly after launch, exactly what was meant to be avoided remains: a gigantic development effort with no revenue, while the actual core product is delayed for years.

"The Last of Us Online" doesn't necessarily prove that live-service games are fundamentally impossible for Sony. Rather, the project demonstrated why attempting to offset the financial risk of AAA productions with multiplayer titles is itself an immense risk. The planned risk minimization turned into a complete financial disaster.

PlayStation owners, meanwhile, paid for the company's experiments with years of waiting for genuine new announcements. The idea that an established single-player studio could simply be adapted for multiplayer without damaging its core strengths proved to be a costly miscalculation at the management level.

In the end, there are no new Naughty Dog games for years – but plenty of valuable insights into how to slow down their core business as efficiently as possible.