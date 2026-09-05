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Sony's disc phase-out puts Collector's Editions in an absurd situation.

Lukas Author 2026
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Lukas Neumann
Lukas Author 2026
ByLukas Neumann
As Niklas's "Padawan," Lukas Neumann accompanies the PlayStation ecosystem at PlayFront. He critically examines graphical excesses and AAA budgets to provide an honest perspective on current gameplay concepts and the...
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Sony will stop disc production in 2028. What does that mean for expensive collector's editions with steelbooks? Shawn Layden is calling for licensing.

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Sony's planned end of disc production from January 2028 will hit the most lucrative target group in the entire industry.

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden mentions in a current interview While he finds the move away from physical media simply depressing, he sees it as a solvable problem. The problem is self-inflicted. Sony single-handedly controls the proprietary manufacturing process of all PlayStation discs.

Without an official license, no external manufacturer is allowed to produce the game. Currently, anyone wanting a steelbook on their shelf will receive an empty metal tray with a cardboard card containing a download code.

The lucrative premium segment

Collector's editions with figures, art books, and elaborate boxes cannot be uploaded to the cloud. This isn't just sentimental sentiment; it's cold, hard logic. Special editions for $120 sell better for certain titles than the regular standard version for $70. The most affluent fans specifically target the most expensive packages. And it's precisely these loyal customers whom Sony is depriving of the core physical element. A digital code renders every collector's box worthless.

Sony wants to cut logistics costs and direct players entirely to its own store. In doing so, the company is cutting into a profit center that reliably generates high margins in physical retail. Anyone spending hundreds of euros on a box wants to own the game, not just rent a license for a limited time.

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Specialists are ready

Companies like iam8bit aim to fill precisely this gap. These specialists in physical special editions openly state that they would immediately take over production for PlayStation games. The ball is now in Sony's court. Microsoft is already demonstrating how this works, outsourcing parts of the Xbox disc production to certified third-party manufacturers.

Sony could discontinue mass production for regular retail and outsource limited-edition production through licensing. This would save on its own factory costs and cater to collectors. If Sony doesn't remove this hurdle, the classic PlayStation Collector's Edition will also die out completely.

Anyone who shells out $120 for a collector's box and then only receives a plastic standee with a download code will think twice about buying the next release. Outsourcing the disc license to providers like iam8bit is the only sensible way to save Sony's own premium division.

Would you still buy a $120 Collector's Edition if the box contained only a digital download code instead of a disc?

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Dennis Zahn
5. September 2026 10: 13

In the PC sector, Collector's Editions have been available without a disc for years and have always sold well.

Ultimately, demand determines the price and therefore also the value.

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Redemotion
5. September 2026 09: 54

Just like with PCs, there's no CD included in the Collector Editions.
I've never heard anyone get upset about that.

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