Sony's Marvel Trap: How the PS5 Sold Its Soul to Disney

The latest PS5 marketing trailer reveals a worrying imbalance in Sony's lineup. Instead of its own brands, the expensively acquired comic book licensing business will dominate in 2026.

The new PS5 commercial is a perpetually pathetic display of poor marketing, unless you're specifically targeting the game's audience. Where bold hardware marketing once showcased a broad gaming portfolio, today we're treated to a generic parade of superhero licenses.

Sony is touting this compilation as a demonstration of strength. In reality, the video merely documents the creeping loss of its own identity. The future of the PlayStation brand exists only on paper anyway.

We know that Naughty Dog is working on “intergalactic"While Santa Monica is tweaking the game and squeezing in the spin-off "God of War Laufey" – everything beyond that remains vague, half-baked, and without any guarantee that it won't be scrapped again in the next budget-cutting update. I'm including "Fairgames" in that, by the way."

Licensed mass-produced goods are displacing brand heritage.

Anyone who compares games like "Marvel's Wolverine," "Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls," or "Marvel Rivals" side by side doesn't see a diverse portfolio. What they see is the unbreakable template of risk minimization. Management in Tokyo is confusing short-term reach with sustainable brand loyalty. Lump sums are paid to Disney for the rights, while their own core strengths gather dust in the corporate vaults.

The demands of players in recent years reveal a completely different need within the target audience. Calls for the return of classic in-house franchises like Uncharted, Resistance, Killzone, Jak & Daxter, Sly Cooper, or MotorStorm are growing louder.

Sony consistently ignores these signals. Instead of bold new developments, they focus on distributing acquired licenses. This isn't future-proofing their products; it's pure profit maximization with an expiration date.

The exception underscores the actual problem.

The sci-fi project "SAROS," developed by Housemarque, remains a rare exception in this year's homogenous sea of ​​games. With their dark project, the Finnish developers proved how uncompromising game design can work without the confines of a Marvel franchise. However, the very existence of this title only underscores the fundamental problem: "SAROS" stands isolated in a vast, uncharted territory.

Where once an unpredictable mix of risk-taking and experimental spirit sold games – think Gravity Rush, The Last Guardian, Bloodborne, or Puppeteer – today the focus is on a guaranteed target audience. A fatal misconception. Those who can't stand comic book adaptations simply have no reason to buy a game this year.

The multi-format gap fallacy

That third parties are filling the gaps in the calendar with multi-format titles is not a counterargument in this scenario, but rather an admission of defeat. If the public impact of a multi-million dollar PS5 trailer is primarily based on games that are essentially based on the same license, Sony devalues ​​its own platform.

Nobody invests in a closed ecosystem to consume interchangeable, standard fare. Since the original PlayStation, the sole reason for buying this hardware has been the exclusive flagship titles from first-party studios. If management in Tokyo believes it can outsource the star power of its own brand to third parties and foreign comic licenses, it is reducing the PS5 to a replaceable, overpriced gaming console.

Borrowing from other worlds as a strategic dead end

Sony is trading long-term autonomy for short-term returns. Own brands require patience, development time, and the risk of failure. Third-party licenses guarantee a steady stream of customers, but undermine the company's foundation as soon as contracts expire or fees increase.

PlayStation is gradually losing what distinguished it for generations. Its own brands belong to the company forever. Licenses are only leased.

Anyone who doesn't read comics in 2026 will be left behind.

Important notes: The views expressed in this article are the personal opinion of the author. They do not necessarily reflect everyone's point of view – and are intended to stimulate discussion.