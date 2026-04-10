Sony's PS5 dumping in Japan: Why we have to pay for the 340-euro experiment

Sony is using digital technology to bring the physical gaming era to a halt in Japan. Anyone wanting to insert a disc into their PS5 there today doesn't pay extra, but rather a penalty tax – a development that should serve as a cautionary tale for us in the West regarding Sony's new hardware line.

Current sales figures from Japan read like an obituary at first glance. Sony moved only 558 standard disc-drive units in the week following the April 2nd price hike. Predicting the brand's demise in the Far East is a mistake. Doom-posting overlooks the obvious.

Headlines like "PS5 Sales Collapse in Japan" are cheap copy-paste fodder for news sites that have only digested the first line of the Famitsu report. We're not witnessing a slump due to disinterest, but rather blatant, deliberate market manipulation. It's not a collapse, but a targeted alienation of physical customers by Sony itself.

Sony has driven the price of the disc model up to almost 98.000 yen (around 610 EUR), creating a product that simply shouldn't exist in the Japanese market anymore. It's not a collapse due to disinterest, but a deliberate market shift through price gouging.

Digital exile as a lifeline

The Digital Edition is the real star of the current Famitsu figures. It sold 12,141 units and keeps the system alive. Sony launched a Japan-exclusive budget model for roughly 55,000 Yen. This aggressively subsidized entry point sits at 340 EUR. Raw performance is now affordable.

This massive price difference of almost €300 between the disc and digital versions is no coincidence. Sony is using Japan as a testbed for a two-tiered ecosystem. Those who want to play cheaply have to forgo the disc drive and thus end up directly in the PlayStation Store, where Sony earns a hefty cut of every game sold. The 500 units sold of the base model are therefore not a sign of failure, but rather proof that the deterrent tactic is working.

Model Price (Yen / approx. Euro) Sales (week after increase) PS5 (Disc) ¥98.000 (~€610) 558 PS5 Pro ¥150.000 (~€930) 840 PS5Digital ¥55.000 (~€340) 12.141 Switch 2 approx. 50.000 ¥ (~310 €) ~ 60.000

Why we in the West are left empty-handed

Now, as a gamer in Europe, the question naturally arises: If Sony can offer a PS5 for €340, why are we paying €600 for the same piece of plastic? It would be too simplistic to attribute this solely to malice. The truth is: Japan is at war. The Nintendo Switch 2 is plowing through the market with almost 60.000 units sold per week, making the PS5 seem like a lumbering behemoth from another era. Sony had to react with its pricing to avoid becoming completely irrelevant. The €340 console isn't a gift, but a strategic necessity.

Sony obviously can't give the console away for free, especially not in times of skyrocketing chip prices. Economically, this Japanese price is a kamikaze maneuver – a highly subsidized experiment to even keep its hardware base stable against Nintendo. The problem for us? We in the West are acting as the cash cow, cross-subsidizing this party in the East with our 600-euro bills.

To ensure this plan succeeds, Sony has systemically locked down the Japanese budget model. A strict language lock and the requirement for a Japanese PSN account serve as a digital barrier to prevent re-imports. Sony isn't protecting us, but rather its own profit margin in the West from its own struggle for survival in the East. Where competition from Nintendo is less overwhelming than in Japan, Sony is maximizing its profit margin. Sony simply cannot afford to fall behind completely and is therefore subsidizing its market share through the digital model.

A dangerous game with the hardware

The PS5 Pro’s 900 EUR price tag and the subsequent crash to 840 units prove the pain threshold is hit. Sony is redlining the market. Japan reveals a grim future for gaming. High entry costs. Abandon your physical collection or get locked into Sony's proprietary digital ecosystem. It’s a subscription to a brand, not just a console. It's a long-term trap.

The strategy in Japan isn't a sign of strength, but rather a defensive measure against Nintendo. While the budget model stabilizes sales figures, the slump in sales of the disc and Pro models shows that the PS5, as a premium product, has virtually no chance in Japan. For us in the West, the bitter aftertaste remains that we are indirectly subsidizing the low prices in Japan.

Would you be willing to forgo the disc drive and your language settings if the console only cost half as much?

Important notesThis article reflects the author's personal opinion. It aims to offer a critical perspective on current market developments and invites you to discuss the topic controversially within the community.