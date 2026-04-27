“Soul-crushing”: According to the developers, The Last of Us Online was the “best multiplayer game of all time”.

The latest revelations from former director Vinit Agarwal have completely blown our minds. "The Last of Us Online" wasn't just nearly finished, but apparently an absolute gameplay revelation internally. Former Naughty Dog developers still consider the project the best multiplayer game they've ever played.

Vinit Agarwal, who led the project for seven years, breaks his silence after leaving Naughty Dog. In a recent social media post, he offers some painful insights. He says he still receives messages from former colleagues who mourn the game's loss. The central message was that the team wasn't working on a problem child, but rather on a potential genre king.

Why the devs' verdict carries so much weight

When developers at a studio like Naughty Dog – accustomed to perfection – internally crown a project as the "best multiplayer of all time," there's more to it than just nostalgia. Agarwal emphasizes that the game 80% complete It was no longer a vague concept, but a playable product that was close to the finish line.

Feel: It was intended to transfer the mechanical framework of Part II (stealth, power, impact) into a huge online world.

It was intended to transfer the mechanical framework of Part II (stealth, power, impact) into a huge online world. Emotional depth: Agarwal wanted to incorporate personal experiences of powerlessness and survival – a stark contrast to typical “power fantasy” shooters.

Agarwal wanted to incorporate personal experiences of powerlessness and survival – a stark contrast to typical “power fantasy” shooters. Internal hype: According to Agarwal, the game was "extremely successful internally" and delivered exactly what fans had been hoping for for years.

It's wild how many of my ex-colleagues still message me today saying how amazing TLOU Online was going to be — still the best multiplayer game they've ever played. Never going to let what I work on not see the light of day again. Thank you all for your support and confidence! ❤️ — Vinit Agarwal (@vinixkun) April 25, 2026

Agarwal himself only learned of the final cancellation 24 hours before the official press release. He describes this moment as "soul-crushing." The fact that a project with such internal significance was sacrificed wasn't due to a lack of quality, but rather to a strategic fear of the "live-service monster." Sony and Naughty Dog feared that supporting the game would consume all the resources needed for their next big thing.

What we get instead

The culprit behind The Last of Us Online has a name – Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. The decision was purely pragmatic: either we support what the developers consider the best multiplayer game of all time for years to come, or we develop Neil Druckmann's new sci-fi epic. Naughty Dog opted for the safer bet of a single-player game.

What remains is the height of irony. While Sony bombed with projects like "Concord," Naughty Dog apparently already had the gold medal almost ready and waiting. The fact that the developers themselves still rave about it today makes the decision almost unbearable for us gamers. We haven't just lost any old game here, but arguably the magnum opus of the modern multiplayer survival genre.

The confirmation that the game was internally considered "Best of All Time" casts Sony's entire live-service strategy in an extremely negative light. It demonstrates that in today's AAA landscape, quality sometimes has to take a backseat to logistical feasibility. The community's disappointment is absolutely justified after these revelations.