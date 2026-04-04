Sound design as a horror anchor: Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss relies on ancient war horns.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, Nacon and Big Bad Wolf reveal how the soundtrack of "Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss" bridges the gap between futuristic decay and cosmic horror. Composer Nicolas Garcia and renowned cellist Tina Guo achieve this through an unusual blend of orchestral sounds and the bone-chilling sound of an ancient carnyx.

The soundtrack of “Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss“It deliberately avoids purely atmospheric noise and instead relies on striking, human themes to make the horror of the game world tangible. As composer Nicolas Garcia explains in the current developer video, the music is not just meant to play in the background, but to act as a common thread running through the entire experience and acoustically underscoring the decadence of the game world.”

Humanity vs. Cosmic Madness

A central aspect of the composition is the "Humanity Theme." To depict the fragility of humanity in a futuristic, doomed world, Garcia placed the cello at the center. The choice of the renowned cellist Tina Guo and her electric cello was a deliberate break with the "purity" of classical instruments. The cello's distorted, electric sound reflects the state of the game world: something inherently beautiful, corrupted by its environment.

Particularly exciting for genre fans is the acoustic representation of the Great Old Ones. Instead of using standard synthesizers, Garcia resorted to the carnyx – an ancient Celtic war horn that was once used on battlefields to intimidate enemies.

The “call”: The instrument serves as an acoustic signal for Cthulhu himself.

The instrument serves as an acoustic signal for Cthulhu himself. Effect: The sound is organic, raw, and instinctively unsettling.

The sound is organic, raw, and instinctively unsettling. Structure: The motif keeps recurring subtly until it "explodes" at key moments.

The recordings with the Budapest Scoring Orchestra give the soundtrack a dynamism often lacking in purely digital productions. In a genre like Lovecraftian horror, which relies heavily on immersion, this organic approach is crucial. When the music "breathes" and feels physical, the threat is transmitted more directly to the player. The footage shown suggests that we shouldn't expect generic horror music here, but rather an acoustic identity that reinforces the psychological horror.

The effort behind the soundtrack of "Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss" is impressive and shows that Big Bad Wolf takes the Lovecraftian material seriously. While many horror titles today rely on jump scares and walls of sound, this one seems to take a more subtle, psychological approach to creating unease through recurring motifs. Whether the gameplay on April 16th can keep up with this atmospheric intensity remains to be seen – but the sound design is definitely top-notch.