Cost-cutting measures at Microsoft: Xbox apparently freezes Game Pass contracts.

Microsoft has halted all ongoing and planned negotiations with external development studios regarding new additions to Xbox Game Pass with immediate effect.

This leaked out at the First Playable B2B trade fair in Florence, where several independent developers gave consistent reports of abruptly withdrawn contracts. This affects not only initial exploratory talks but also advanced draft contracts, which were blocked by the new Xbox leadership under CEO Asha Sharma as part of a fundamental restructuring of the gaming segment. While already finalized contracts will still be honored, the unregulated growth of the subscription service has officially come to an end.

The price for aggressive expansion

Behind the scenes, the existing business model of Game Pass is under scrutiny. To squeeze high-profile third-party titles into the catalog immediately upon release, Microsoft has in the past paid external publishers sums sometimes exceeding $30 million per game to compensate for their lost individual sales. With stagnant subscriber numbers and the recent reduction of the Ultimate price to $23 in April, this calculation no longer works for the tech giant. The radical halt to negotiations is the logical consequence.

OJO ​🚨 The Microsoft handle is clear. Múltiples desarrolladores independientes han confirmado durante la feria B2B First Playable en Italia que Xbox has been congelado por completo la firm de new acuerdos para Game Pass.



​La parálisis commercial en la plataforma de… pic.twitter.com/JeG66xA9yP — eXtas1s 🎮 Noticias & Rumores (@eXtas1stv) June 27, 2026

The realignment is having a devastating impact on indie studios. For many smaller teams, the fixed sum from Game Pass deals formed the financial foundation of their entire production. This safety net is now completely gone. The fact that Microsoft is simultaneously removing its own major projects, such as the upcoming Call of Duty, from the subscription tiers to protect traditional store sales underscores this internal about-face. The era of multi-million-dollar handouts is over.

The unlimited flow of third-party games on Game Pass will noticeably dry up. Those who primarily use the subscription for a wide variety of smaller indie discoveries and external launch titles will, in the long run, lose the platform's decisive selling point. Microsoft is retreating to its own Xbox Game Studios – titles like "Fable" or "Gears of War" will have to support the subscriptions on their own in the future. For the end user, this shifts the focus back to the classic individual purchase.