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AI-driven game deluge: Shuhei Yoshida predicts a collapse of attention span

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Niklas Bender
Niklas Profile 2026
ByNiklas Bender
Niklas Bender at PlayFront stands for clear analysis and independent journalism. His focus: deconstructing PR platitudes and providing an unflinching analysis of an often complacent community. He...
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Shuhei Yoshida predicts a flood of games thanks to AI. He explains why the AAA model is faltering and indie developers are taking over the industry leadership.

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When the production costs of the big players collapse, the masses take over. Shuhei Yoshida, former Head of PlayStation Indies, predicts an uncontrolled growth in new releases due to generative software.

The bottleneck doesn't affect production, but consumption.

Over 14.000 titles were released on Steam alone last year. That number will fall. Shuhei Yoshida discusses this in an interview with... GamerBraves The increasing integration of AI tools into engines like Unreal and Unity leads to a simple conclusion: if programming and asset creation no longer require specialized professionals, output increases fifteenfold. Existing barriers crumble. Designers without coding knowledge only need a prompt to build functional mechanics. This lowers the barrier to entry to zero.

The market isn't responding with increased demand. Buyers' time remains a fixed variable. This is precisely where cutthroat competition arises. As the release frequency increases, the lifespan of individual products on sales platforms decreases. A game has to perform within hours of launch. If it doesn't, it disappears into the algorithm.

The AAA model is collapsing under its own budgets

Development budgets of $200 million and up leave no room for shortcomings in sales figures. Large-scale projects, under financial pressure, degenerate into risk-free copies of proven systems. Innovation ceases there. Yoshida assigns the indie scene the role of the true engine block. Because small teams operate with minimal capital, there remains room for experimentation.

The democratization of tools has caught the industry unprepared. While publishers try to cut personnel costs through AI, tens of thousands of hobby projects flood digital stores and often end up as shovelware. The consequence is a devaluation of the individual game. Quality no longer protects against being lost in the crowd.

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More games don't automatically mean better games. The flood of AI-generated titles demands ever greater tolerance from users when searching for substantial content. The real currency of the coming years will be selection, not availability.

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